Bob Odenkirk Heart Attack Due to COVID-19 Vaccine? Anti-Vaxxers Push Conspiracy Theory

Actor Bob Odenkirk, who suffered heart attack on the sets of Better Call Saul, in New Mexico, is in stable condition. However, the incident sparked a controversy theory about the heart attack being caused due to COVID-19 vaccination undertaken by the actor four months ago.

According to CDC, the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine include cold or flu-like symptoms and soreness and mild swelling at the injection site apart from allergic reactions which may occur in rare cases.

Odenkirk's Condition is Stable

The 58-year-old actor, who is part of the Breaking Bad prequel series, collapsed on the sets during the shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday the reps for the actor said that Odenkirk was in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident.

"He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery," the statement read according to The Hollywood Reporter.

AMC too issued a statement saying that the the immediate outpouring of affection and concern from fans around the world is a clear reflection of the actor's immense talents and ability to both move and entertain people.

"Like everyone else, we are so grateful to know he is in stable condition and receiving excellent care. We are holding him close in our thoughts and wishing for a fast and full recovery," it stated further.

Conspiracy Theorists Hint at Vaccine Behind Attack

Soon after the news of Odenkirk's heart attack broke the anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists blamed it on the COVID-19 jab received by the actor few months ago.

"#BobOdenkirk got the #Vaccine and collapsed on set. Wait until #NFL players start dropping dead. How are they going to hide that? Oh ya... nobody will be watching," tweeted a user.

"I wish Bob Odenkirk the best. I just hope this brings awareness to the potential side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine," wrote another.

"Actor Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul, he got his first covid vaccine a few months ago, he's one of my favourite actors and i wish him a speedy recovery," read another tweet.