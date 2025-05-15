Chris Brown Arrested after Landing in Manchester for Smashing Tequila Bottle on Music Producer's Head at Nightclub and Injuring Him

Chris Brown is again in trouble with the law. The singer was arrested on Thursday at a luxury hotel in Manchester, England, after allegedly assaulting a music producer with a bottle at a nightclub, according to The Sun. Metropolitan Police arrested the American singer, 36 at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester around 2 am today on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Brown was taken into custody for questioning at a police station just a few hours after landing at Manchester Airport on a private jet. The accusations stem from a February 2023 incident in which Brown allegedly injured music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in London's Mayfair district.

Arrested After Two Years

"A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 2am on Thursday, May 15 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on February 19, 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit," a spokesperson for the Met told the Daily Mail.

In October 2023, Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown, accusing the "Loyal" singer of attacking him eight months ago.

Diaw claimed that Brown "inflicted serious and lasting injuries" by hitting him on the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 during the incident at Tape nightclub.

The Grammy-winning artist allegedly "ruthlessly" stomped on Diaw and kicked him in the back of the neck, resulting in the producer losing consciousness for about 30 seconds.

This is the latest incident in a series of legal troubles for Brown, which includes previous arrests and restraining orders.

Back in 2009, while he was in a relationship with Rihanna, 37, he was accused of physically assaulting her. Images of the severely injured "Umbrella" singer went viral online. Brown later pleaded guilty to felony assault in that case.

Repeat Offender

In 2017, Chris Brown's former girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against him. According to TMZ, after their breakup, Brown insisted that Tran return the money and gifts he had given her while they were together.

When she declined, he allegedly sent her threatening messages, including one that said, "Bitch, I will beat the s--- out of you."

Brown is in the UK as part of his global tour at the time. The singer is set to perform ten more shows across the UK and Ireland next month as part of his Breezy Bowl XX tour.

The concerts kick off at Co-op Live in Manchester on June 15 and wrap up at the same venue on July 3.

Brown shot to fame early in his career thanks to his smooth R&B vocals and later his rap skills. He was also well-known for his relationship with fellow music icon Rihanna.

He debuted with his self-titled album, Chris Brown, in 2005 and has since put out ten more studio albums along with 64 singles. Among his most popular songs are "Run It!," "Yo (Excuse Me Miss)", and "No Air", a duet with Jordin Sparks.