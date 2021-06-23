Chris Brown: Singer Responds to Assault Allegations on Instagram, Claims It's a 'Lie'

Chris Brown is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department after a woman alleged that he physically assaulted her at his home over the weekend.

The Go Crazy singer allegedly struck the woman in the head hard enough for her "weave" to fall off, according to TMZ. According to the outlet, police were called to Brown's home in San Fernando Valley early Friday morning, where the alleged victim told officers she had been "slapped" by Brown.

Brown Under Investigation for Battery

Brown was not present when police arrived at the home. The alleged victim, who was not publicly identified, claimed that Brown struck her during an argument. No severe injuries were reported.

The 32-year-old is now facing an investigation for battery and will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, according to an LAPD spokesperson. Although no arrests have been made, Brown could face a misdemeanour charge. He has not yet responded to the allegations.

Brown Responds on Instagram

The Grammy-winner appeared to address the assault allegation with a story posted on Instagram. "YALL SO DAMN [blue cap emoji]," Brown wrote, followed by a slew of laughing emojis. The cap emoji is a reference to the "capping" – a slang generally used whenever someone is lying.

Brown's Run-Ins with the Law

The assault allegations come after the LAPD was called to Brown's home last month in response to multiple complaints about a disruptive late-night birthday party being held at the property.

In 2009, Brown was arrested for physically assaulting singer Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and completed probation in 2015 in addition to community service and domestic violence counseling.

Another ex-girlfriend of Brown's, model and actress Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against him in 2017 after she said she felt "unsafe" with him around.

In 2018, he was accused of presiding over a drug-fueled orgy at his Los Angeles mansion where a woman was sexually assaulted by two of his associates. The following year, Brown was released after being detained in Paris after a woman accused the singer of raping her in a hotel room, as previously reported.