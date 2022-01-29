Chris Brown Fans Slammed for Defending Singer who is Accused of Drugging and Raping California Woman

A California woman accused Chris Brown of drugging and raping her at a party in Miami on December 2020, according to a lawsuit obtained by PageSix. The singer took to social media to address the allegations and hinted that 'whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls**t.'

The alleged victim's attorneys told PageSix that they have no idea who 'they' are. "We intend to hold ALL parties accountable so that we might begin to eradicate this behavior from our society," the attorneys said in a statement. One of the attorneys referred to Brown's statements and said 'this is what all abusers say.'

According to the lawsuit filed in LA on Thursday, the alleged victim, who is a professional musician and choreographer is not ready to reveal her identity because she 'fears for her life and career.'

The woman accused Chris Brown of drugging her

The woman claimed in the complaint that while on vacation in Miami, a friend of hers invited her to a party at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home on Star Island where she met Brown. She further alleged Brown of giving her a drink that made her feel a 'sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.'

When she started to 'feel disoriented, physically unstable and started to fall in and out of sleep,' Brown allegedly took her into a room, removed her bikini bottom, and started to have sex with her. As per the lawsuit, she 'mumbled' him to stop, but the singer ignored her.

Chris Brown allegedly asked the woman to take birth control pills

The woman further added that when the pair spoke the next day, Brown offered her an 'apology of sorts' saying he was very 'faded' and 'doesn't remember if he had ejaculated into her.' He allegedly asked her to take birth control pills to avoid any possible pregnancy.

However, contrary to the filing, PageSix reported that the incident took place on a yacht that was docked outside Diddy's home and was not owned by him. Diddy's rep was not available for a comment on the matter.

Chris Brown allegedly called the woman a 'slut'

The woman further said that Brown invited her to his home in California on January 16, while he worked on his music. The singer allegedly invited her to his bedroom after a brief recording session and when she resisted, he called her a 'slut,' as per the lawsuit.

Brown yelled at her that she would never be a successful artist unless she was willing to do what it 'takes,' implying that 'sex with him was a necessary condition,' for the same, according to the lawsuit.

The woman claimed that she experienced 'dramatic mood swings, loss of appetite, panic attacks,' and even engaged in self-harm because of the alleged trauma.

'What the hell is wrong with Chris Brown fans?'

Netizens slammed the fans of Chris Brown for defending him despite the fact that the singer has 'more accusations of assault than songs.'

'Anybody willing to argue online and defend Chris Brown needs a therapist," one person tweeted.