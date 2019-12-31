English reality television star Chloe Ferry showed off her recent bum lift in a sexy black bikini while vacationing with her boyfriend Sam Gowland in Thailand.

Ferry is soaking up the sun

The 24-year-old Ferry recently got back with her boyfriend, after breaking up with him for the umpteenth time. The sexy siren completed her look with a tiny black colored bikini-top, a pair of oversized glares and a golden cross necklace.

Ferry was clicked in various poses as she soaked some sun while relaxing on bed near the swimming pool. The pictures were posted by her hairdresser on his Instagram account.

Ferry and Gowland's rocky relationship

It was in October 2017 when Ferry and former Love Island contestant Gowland made their relationship public. In May, this year, the reality star called quits after rumours of Gawland cheating her with Love Island star Amber Davies, surfaced across media. On her part, Davies declined the rumours to be true. They got back after some time only to split again in October. Following their breakup, Ferry went on a solo trip to Dubai.

The couple got back again and were seen flying together, in separate coaches, to Thailand, where it is believed they are spending time together. A source told The Sun: "Chloe is back with Sam and she's spent the past few days holed up at the place where they used to live together. Sam went all out begging for her back and against her mum and friend's pleas - Chloe has now taken Sam back."

"Chloe knows it will make some of her friends furious because Sam treated her so badly, but he is so persuasive, and Chloe is adamant he's changed. Sam told her he wants a fresh start and that she is the only girl for him. Chloe is blinded by her feelings for Sam," added the source.

Ferry's on and off relationship with Gowland

Ferry was also spotted waiting for Gowland at a barbershop in Darlington while he got a haircut. However, Ferry has denied getting back with him. Earlier, following their breakup, Gowland had threatened to sue Ferry after he lost his earnings following their highly publicised public breakup.

In the past, Ferry posted her picture with Gowland on her Instagram page with a caption: 'Who says you can't be friend with your ex?'