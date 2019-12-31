Another new year is just few hours away with a fresh start, new opportunities and an exhilarating sense of rejuvenation. Bid a goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020 with all the positive hopes and enthusiasm. With the dawn of the New Year, it's time to forget the past and start life afresh with new hopes, aspirations and cheer.

We often make New Year's resolutions in an attempt to improve ourselves and to be better towards others. And, expressing our love, gratitude, respect and appreciation to others on this day is a great way to share the spirit of new year with your loved ones. IBTimes SG has compiled a list of inspiring New Year's quotes that you can share with your friends, family and co-workers and wish them a very Happy New Year 2020.

"Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier." ― Alfred Lord Tennyson

"Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties." ― Helen Keller

"New Year's Day. A fresh start. A new chapter in life waiting to be written. New questions to be asked, embraced, and loved. Answers to be discovered and then lived in this transformative year of delight and self-discovery. Today carve out a quiet interlude for yourself in which to dream, pen in hand. Only dreams give birth to change." ― Sarah Ban Breathnach

"And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been." -Rainer Maria Rilke

"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals." ― Melody Beattie

"Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing. Believe in yourself. And believe that there is a loving Source - a Sower of Dreams - just waiting to be asked to help you make your dreams come true." ― Sarah Ban Breathnach

"Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." ― Oprah Winfrey

"Year's end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us." ― Hal Borland

"Let our New Year's resolution be this: we will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word." ― Goran Persson

"Remember: Life is short, break the rules" ― James Dean

"To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often." ― Winston Churchill

"The object of a new year is not that we should have a new year, but rather that we should have a new soul." ― Gilbert K. Chesterton

"Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man." ― Benjamin Franklin