Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry are headed for a divorce, more than five years after they tied knot during a rock-concert-themed ceremony in March 2014. The couple share a son Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, born to Gilbert in February 2015, a year after their marriage.

The 44-year-old Gilbert filed for the divorce proceedings from her songwriter wife, Linda Perry. In the documents submitted to the court, Gilbert claimed that she has not been with Perry since August this year.

Irreconcilable differences between the couple

In the official documents, the former The Talk host said that they want divorce owing to irreconcilable differences amongst them. Gilbert has further made a request for no spousal support, for either herself or 54-year-old Perry. Earlier, while leaving The Talk, Gilbert had said that she wanted to focus more on her family life. She left the show in August this year, after co-hosting it for nine years.

"Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and (hosting) here. I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I'm being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn't able to spend as much time with my three kids as I'd like, or take time for myself," she said.

Announcement shocked everyone

Meanwhile, during an interview with US Weekly Perry had spoken about them not having any more kids as Gilbert couldn't carry any more babies. "Sara can't have any more kids. That part's done. We barely squeaked out this one," said the singer. Apart from their son, Gilbert is mother to Levi (15) and Sawyer (12) from previous relationships.

"I love kids. I'm always doing panels. I'm always trying to teach kids. My artist friends are always bringing their 13-year olds to my studio, like, 'OK! Do your thing!' So it's fun. There are always kids. There's always somebody that needs you," Perry had said.

In the same interview, Perry went on to explain that even though Gilbert was not a 'festive person', they were planning to make their Christmas holidays special. Their separation and divorce filing come as a shock for their fans.