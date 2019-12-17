As another decade draws to a close, many great love stories that ended in breakups come to mind. Breaking the hearts of loved ones and their fans, many celebrities ended their relationships when caught cheating on their partners.

Here is a compilation of the biggest cheating scandals and breakups that happened in this decade:

Wendy Williams- Kevin Hunter Sr.

Talk show host Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband of more than two decades Kevin Hunter Sr., in April 2019, a month a after news broke of Kevin fathering a child from a massage therapist, Sharina Hudson. While rumors of Kevin cheating on his wife were swirling for a long time, it was the birth of the love child that was the final nail in the coffin. In an interview Wendy said infidelity was one thing, but a full baby is a whole 'another topic.'

Khloe Kardashian-Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband, NBA player Lamar Odom in 2013. The decision was taken after reports of Lamar's cheating multiple times surfaced. Khloe finally filed for divorce in late 2013. Confessing to his infidelity in the Darkness to Light: A Memoir, Lamar said cheating was a "regular part" of his relationship. "I had broken my vows with Khloe so many times it's just impossible for me to remember them all. I don't know why Khloe stayed with me," wrote the player in the book.

Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson

Just two days before the birth of their daughter, news of Tristan Thompson, an NBA star, cheating on Khloe Kardashian surfaced. The video which went viral showed Tristan warming up to several women on different occasions, including their overnight trips to his hotel rooms. While Khloe was three months pregnant, a Brooklyn-based woman posted a clip of her sex tape with Tristan. The clip was later deleted. Soon after five more women came up with similar claims. A year later, in February 2019, Tristan was seen hooking up and making out with Jordyn Woods during a party. It was then that Khloe finally dumped Tristan.

Cardi B-Offset

Recently, singer Cardi B gave half a million dollars in cash to Offset as his birthday gift. However, things were not at all rosy between the couple till sometime ago. Cardi B and Offset broke up within a year of their marriage, following a cheating scandal that involved text messages sent by Offset to model Summer Bunni, for a threesome with him and rapper Cuban Doll. The messages were sent by the rapper in June 2018, when Cardi B was pregnant with their daughter, Kulture. However, the breakup was not permanent, and the couple got back two months later.

Gwen Stefani-Gavin Rossdale

It was in 1995 that Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale first met and fell in love. Seven years later, in 2002, the couple exchanged the sacred vows. Thirteen years of marriage and three children later, the couple broke up after Rossdale was caught cheating her with their kids' nanny, Mindy Mann who bore a startling resemblance to Stefani. Prior to their marriage, Rossdale had fathered a love child with singer Pearl Lowe, information hidden from his future wife.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Another nanny scandal broke the marriage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018, three years after they separated. Though the couple refused to divulge the real reason behind their split, it is believed that their kids' nanny, Christine Ouzounian, was the real reason.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Many hearts broke when Robert Pattinson dumped Kristen Stewart after she was caught kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director Robert Pattinson in 2012. A day after pictures of the married director and Stewart making out in their car were published, Stewart confirmed their relationship while apologizing to Pattinson. The couple never got back together.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher

A much-married Ashton Kutcher cheated on his wife Demi Moore by sleeping with Scott Eastwood's girlfriend. Despite a 16-year age gap, Moore married Kutcher two years after they first met in 2003. The first report of Kutcher's infidelity broke just before their fifth anniversary. In 2010, a 21-year-old Sara Leal claimed to have had a one-night stand with Kutcher after a party. Soon after, another woman, Brittney Jones, said that she was having a full-blown affair with Kutcher. Jones claimed that they used to meet at the couple's house. In 2013, Moore formally announced the split with Kutcher.

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Former California governor and Predator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's marriage with his wife of 25 years, Maria Shriver, came to an end after news broke of his long-standing extramarital affair with their housekeeper Mildred Baena. In July 2011, Shriver filed for divorce after finding out about her husband's infidelity and a love child out of it.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston first went on a date, arranged by their managers, in 1998. Love blossomed, and the two tied the knot in July 2000. Four years later, Pitt met Angelina Jolie on the sets of Mr and Mrs. Smith, and things changed from there. A year later, in January 2005, Pitt and Aniston announced that they were splitting without mentioning any reason. But the world knew that a much-married Pitt was romantically involved with Jolie. They finally got divorce in 2005.

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie

After being together for more than a decade, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie officially filed for divorce on September 19, 2016, two years after they tied the knot. While the main reason behind their divorce has not been revealed, it came a day after an incident on a plane where Brad lost control and hit their eldest son Maddox (16). The couple have six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.