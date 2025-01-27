Chinese AI App DeepSeek Surpasses ChatGPT on U.S. App Store

Chinese startup DeepSeek has achieved a major milestone. On Monday, its AI assistant became the top-rated free app on Apple's App Store in the United States, overtaking ChatGPT. The app, powered by the DeepSeek-V3 model, has gained immense popularity among U.S. users since its release on January 10, according to data from research firm Sensor Tower.

DeepSeek-V3, the technology driving the app, is claimed to rival advanced closed-source models globally. The creators describe it as a leading open-source model, challenging Silicon Valley's dominance in artificial intelligence. The app's rapid rise highlights shifting views on U.S. supremacy in AI and the limitations of Washington's export controls targeting China's advanced tech capabilities.

Training AI models like DeepSeek and ChatGPT requires high-powered chips. Since 2021, the Biden administration has expanded restrictions to prevent these advanced chips from reaching China. The goal is to limit China's ability to train cutting-edge AI models. However, DeepSeek researchers revealed last month that the DeepSeek-V3 model was trained using Nvidia's H800 chips, which are less powerful than the most advanced Nvidia products restricted by U.S. export bans.

According to DeepSeek's report, the model's training cost less than $6 million. This claim has sparked debate. If accurate, it raises questions about the effectiveness of the U.S. tech export restrictions. Despite disputes about the report's details, the app's success has surprised many in Silicon Valley.

DeepSeek's achievements have drawn attention to the startup's origins. The Hangzhou-based company was founded in 2023, the same year Chinese tech giant Baidu released the country's first AI large-language model. Since then, dozens of Chinese companies have entered the AI race, but none have received as much praise from the U.S. tech community as DeepSeek. Experts are calling the app's performance comparable to or even better than cutting-edge U.S. models.

DeepSeek's rise reflects China's growing influence in AI development. While the app's creators remain relatively unknown, their work has disrupted assumptions about U.S. dominance in the field. The success of DeepSeek also underscores how Chinese companies are finding ways to innovate despite trade restrictions and limited access to the most advanced chips.

This milestone marks a turning point for the global AI industry. DeepSeek's accomplishment not only challenges its U.S. competitors but also demonstrates the growing competition between China and the United States in advanced technology. For now, the app's popularity and performance have solidified its place as a major player in the AI space.

As DeepSeek continues to climb, questions remain about the implications of its success for global tech policies and the future of AI innovation.