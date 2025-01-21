"YOU'RE FIRED!" Trump Kicks Off Presidency by Firing Four Biden-Appointed Officials in Truth Social Post

In his first post on Truth Social after his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump announced the dismissal of four senior officials appointed by Joe Biden. Trump also hinted at more firings to come, marking a dramatic start to his new term in the White House.

"Our first day in the White House is not over yet!" Trump wrote. "My Presidential Personnel Office is actively identifying and removing over a thousand Biden appointees who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again."

Immediate Dismissals

Trump named four individuals who were relieved of their duties:

Jose Andres from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition

from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council

from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars

from the Wilson Center for Scholars Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President's Export Council

In a bold move, Trump added his iconic phrase from The Apprentice: "YOU'RE FIRED!"

Policy Overhaul Begins

The President also signed several executive orders on his first day, including a mandate requiring federal officials to return to full-time in-office work and a Regulatory Freeze to halt any new regulations from Biden's administration. Trump halted 78 Biden-era executive orders, promising sweeping changes to government operations.

Promises of a "Golden Age"

In his 29-minute inaugural speech, Trump reiterated his vision of a "Golden Age" for America, pledging efficiency and accountability in government. He criticized Biden's administration as "radical and corrupt," pointing to crises like the Los Angeles wildfires as evidence of mismanagement.

Trump vowed to deliver on his campaign promises within his first 100 days, signaling a new era in American governance.

Stay tuned for updates on the sweeping changes under the Trump administration.