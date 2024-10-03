Chilling Video Captures Moment Woman TikToker Trips Over Wall and Plunges to Her Death During Night Out While Her Friend Filmed Her [WATCH]

A woman Tik-Toker tragically plunged to her death after she stumbled over a wall while she was being filmed dancing and singing with a friend. Arina Glazunova's final moments were caught on camera by her friend in a heart-wrenching video shot in Tbilisi, Georgia, last Friday.

The footage shows 24-year-old Arina, from Moscow, walking along a sidewalk, singing to the Russian boyband Hunger Boys' song "For The Last Time" on September 27, just before the accident occurred. In the video, Arina is seen glancing at her friend's phone camera, not paying attention to her surroundings. However, the joyful moment soon changes, with her friend seen in shock the next moment.

Happy Moment Turns into Tragedy

As Arina continues singing, the camera shifts back to her friend, whose expression quickly turns to shock as she watches Arina tumble headfirst over a wall into an underground passage.

For a brief moment, Arina's terrified screams are audible in the video before the screen goes dark.

According to local media, the Russian woman was immediately taken to the hospital after the fall but later died due to head injuries and a broken neck.

A street memorial has since been set up near the underground station where the heartbreaking incident occurred, with locals leaving flowers at the site.

Photos of the location show a wall overlooking a drop onto a set of concrete stairs. The small tribute to Arina is visible at the base of the steps.

Social Media Users in Shock

Many social media users have expressed their shock over the tragedy, with several raising concerns about the safety of the underground station entrance. A local resident, Dato Akobia, posted online about the dangers of the short wall Arina fell from.

One social media user said: "Why are there no security fences? Is it normal for them to walk on the edge of the abyss everyday?"

This incident comes after the tragic death of a Turkish TikToker who fell from the fifth floor of a luxury apartment building.

Kubra Aykut, 26, was reportedly found dead in Istanbul's Sultanbeyli district last Monday. According to Turkish media, a suicide note was found near her body.

Authorities have launched an investigation, and her body was sent to a private hospital for an autopsy.