Brazilian Woman Dies After Undergoing Six Cosmetic Surgeries in 8 Hours Through Surgeon She Found Online

A 24-year-old Brazilian woman died after she went through six procedures in an eight-hour session of surgery, according to police.

Police are investigating the plastic surgeon after Viviane Lira Monte went under the knife on 31 August for a number of surgical procedures, including liposuction, a breast reduction and having the fat that had been extracted pumped back into her backside.

Monte Died After Sustaining an Infection, Leading to Heart Failure

Not long after the surgery, Monte developed a massive infection in her abdomen and spent 22 days in intensive care before dying of heart failure on 26th September. The 24-year-old had found the plastic surgeon online in the city of Sobral, which is located in the Brazilian state of Ceara, and went in for six cosmetic surgeries in a day.

Police have told local media they're now investigating her death as "suspicious," while her family said she'd been allowed to leave just 15 hours after her eight-hour surgery session and very quickly started suffering from complications. Suffering from serious pain, Monte's family took her to a hospital and placed her in intensive care.

Doctors were able to treat a pulmonary embolism, a life threatening blockage of an artery in the lung, but a massive infection in her abdomen couldn't be stopped and she died from heart failure.



Monte's Husband Says Surgeon Offered Attractive Discounts if His Wife Underwent Multiple Surgeries, Insisted on Cash Payments

Her husband Renan Santiago said: "She vomited blood, recovered, but she was never stable. "There was a lot of inflammation and infection because of the surgery. She couldn't breathe, but they still managed to reanimate her, and they got her intubated, but she just couldn't make it back.

"We saw her die little by little. It was 22 days of suffering without good news. Every day, she talked to us with a very weak voice and difficulty breathing. She knew she was dying," he added. Her husband has claimed that the cosmetic surgeon who carried out six procedures on Viviane is to blame.

Santiago accused the surgeon of offering his wife a discount if she went in for more procedures, and then insisted on being paid a $55,650 fee in cash. Santiago also alleges that the surgeon said that Viviane being "very weak" was "normal" after the six cosmetic surgeries and his since left town.

"He saw that she was bad but went to Rio de Janeiro. He abandoned her and did not give her support," Santiago said. "When I contacted him and said she was serious in the ICU, he said that she was going to be fine, that it was only a matter of time, that it would work out and calmed me down."

He said that the surgeon only visited her in the ICU a few hours before she died, and her family said it was 'an injustice that he abandoned her to go travelling' when she was unwell.