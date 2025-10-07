Chilling Video Captures Moment Bloodied Mark Sanchez Is Seen Staggering on Indianapolis Street after Being Stabbed by Grease Truck Driver

A video has emerged that shows a bloodied Mark Sanchez staggering on the street after being stabbed as he tries to clutch his wound following the near-fatal attack that took place on Saturday. Sanchez has since been in the hospital, recovering from his wounds, and has been arrested and charged for assaulting a grease truck driver during an altercation.

The former Jets quarterback is seen in the video, obtained by The New York Post, walking down a street in Indianapolis, holding a hand to what appears to be a bloody wound just below his chest. The disturbing video shows blood soaking through his shirt before he collapses on the ground.

Chilling Moment After Being Stabbed

The video was captured just minutes after the fight, shortly after midnight on Saturday. Authorities say the brawl ended with a 69-year-old grease truck driver stabbing Sanchez multiple times after Sanchez had attacked him.

Sanchez then staggered out of the alley where the altercation took place and into a nearby bar, where the owner immediately called for paramedics.

Meanwhile, the grease truck driver sustained a severe cut on his face, photos reveal. Sanchez is now facing felony charges as prosecutors upgraded the accusation against him on Monday.

The victim, identified only as PT in court records, can be seen in a hospital bed, bloodied and bruised with a large wound on his face and a neck brace supporting him. Sanchez was arrested on Sunday and is now facing charges of battery causing injury, unlawful entry into a vehicle, and public intoxication.

After officials saw how badly the victim was injured and considered his age, prosecutors decided to upgrade Sanchez's charges. What were originally several misdemeanors have now been upgraded to a Level 5 felony for causing serious bodily injury, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said during a Monday morning press conference.

"This is by no means the end of this investigation," Mears said.

More Trouble Ahead

The grease truck driver had parked his truck in an alley to collect used cooking oil from a nearby hotel when Sanchez allegedly walked up to him, according to an affidavit obtained by Fox59, the truck driver.

"PT did not have his hearing aids in because his truck is very loud when he is exchanging the frying oil for the hotel, so he had to lean in close to Mr Sanchez to hear him," the affidavit reads.

"When PT leaned in, he stated that Mr Sanchez smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred," the affidavit continues.

Moments later, Sanchez, 38, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs about 230 pounds, allegedly slammed the driver against a wall and then onto the ground. The driver told police he pulled out a knife and stabbed the Fox Sports analyst to protect himself.

Sanchez is currently hospitalized in stable condition, according to the affidavit. He's facing several charges, including battery causing injury, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, and public intoxication that put another person's life at risk.