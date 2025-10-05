Mark Sanchez: Former NFL Quarterback Fighting for Life in Hospital after Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Indianapolis

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to downtown Indianapolis around 12:30 a.m. after reports of two people being injured, one of them being Sanchez, according to TMZ Sports.

The 38-year-old, who was in the city to cover Sunday's NFL matchup between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders as a Fox Sports commentator, is now recovering at a local hospital in stable condition, the network confirmed. "Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition," Fox Sports said in a statement on Saturday morning.

Shocking And Unexpected Attack

"We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time," the statement from the network further added.

Local news outlet WTHR reported that officers were called to the 300 block of West Washington Street, near North Capitol Avenue and West Ohio Street, following a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, authorities found one person with stab wounds and another showing injuries consistent with a physical altercation.

Before making a career in television, Sanchez spent 10 seasons in the NFL, playing for the New York Jets—who selected him fifth overall in the 2009 draft—as well as the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins.

Eventful Career

He also spent time with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, though he didn't appear in a game for either team. Before making it to the NFL, Sanchez starred at USC, where he led one of college football's top teams.

Off the field, he's also been a high-profile figure, previously linked romantically to celebrities like Eva Longoria, Kate Upton, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

He is now married to actress Perry Mattfeld, with the couple tying the knot in Oaxaca, Mexico, in May 2023.

They welcomed twins in March, adding to Sanchez's family, which also includes his eight-year-old son, Daniel, from a previous relationship.