Mark Sanchez Arrested in Hospital after Being Stabbed at Indianapolis Pub as Cops Say Ex-NFL Quarterback Is Not Cooperating with Police

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez was arrested on Saturday following a late-night fight outside a bar in downtown Indianapolis involving a 69-year-old man — an altercation that left the ex-NFL player with multiple stab wounds to the chest, according to police.

The fight broke out just after midnight near Loughmiller's Pub & Eatery when Sanchez approached a 69-year-old man in an alley and asked him to move his truck, which was said to be carrying restaurant grease, FOX59/CBS4 reported. The driver told police that the former quarterback turned aggressive, and after pepper spray failed to stop him, he was forced to defend himself with a knife, the outlet reported.

Shocking Revelations

Police said that Sanchez, 38, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later charged with misdemeanor counts of battery causing injury, unlawful entry of a vehicle, and public intoxication. He remains in the hospital and has not yet been booked into the Marion County Adult Detention Center as of Saturday night.

Investigators added that both Sanchez and the other man were hurt in the confrontation. The delivery driver, whose name has not been revealed, also sustained serious injuries, according to police.

Sources told FOX59/CBS4 that Sanchez was uncooperative with officers at the scene and required surgery for stab wounds to his chest. His condition was later updated to stable.

Sanchez, who now works as a Fox Sports analyst, was in Indianapolis to cover Sunday's Colts–Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The network confirmed in a statement that he is "recovering in the hospital and in stable condition." "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support," Fox Sports said.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."

Police said that neither Sanchez nor the other man involved in the fight are residents of Indianapolis.

Case Still Under Investigation

Detectives are now reviewing security footage and speaking with witnesses to determine if any additional charges should be filed. Prosecutors will then decide on the formal charges once the investigation is complete.

The 69-year-old man told investigators that Sanchez demanded he move his grease truck and then blocked the vehicle in the alley, sparking the confrontation, according to FOX59/CBS4.

When the man tried to calm things down, Sanchez allegedly moved toward him aggressively. The driver told police he first used pepper spray to defend himself, but when that failed, he pulled out a knife and stabbed Sanchez once in the chest.

According to police, Sanchez has not yet given his version of events.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett did not name those involved but confirmed that both men "do not appear to live in Indianapolis."

"Our city takes pride in being a destination that draws people from near and far, but it's important that everyone who visits or enjoys our community does so respectfully and peacefully," Hogsett said.

"I'm grateful to the IMPD officers and Indianapolis EMS medical professionals who responded immediately to provide life-saving care."

Sanchez, who was drafted in the first round out of USC in 2009, played eight seasons in the NFL. He led the New York Jets to two AFC Championship games and later spent time with the Eagles, Cowboys, Bears, and Washington before retiring in 2019.

After hanging up his cleats, he began working as a football analyst for Fox Sports.

As of Saturday evening, Sanchez was still in the hospital but listed in stable condition after undergoing surgery.