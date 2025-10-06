Truck Driver Allegedly Assaulted by Mark Sanchez Is Seen Lying Bloodied and Bruised in Hospital After Stabbing Ex-NFL Quarterback

A 69-year-old man, who reportedly attacked former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez with a knife after being assaulted by him in Indianapolis, has been photographed lying in a hospital bed, covered in blood and bruises.

Disturbing photos show the injured man, who is said to have got into an altercation with Sanchez just after midnight on Saturday, lying in a hospital bed with a neck brace, his face smeared with blood and deep cuts visible on his cheek and jaw. "His family says he was cut in the fight and it went through his cheek and hit his tongue," Fox59 anchor Angela Ganote said, sharing the disturbing photos on social media.

Battered and Bruised

The grease truck driver—identified only by his initials, P.T. — had parked his truck in an alley to collect used cooking oil from a nearby hotel when Sanchez allegedly walked up to him, according to an affidavit obtained by Fox59, the truck driver.

"PT did not have his hearing aids in because his truck is very loud when he is exchanging the frying oil for the hotel, so he had to lean in close to Mr Sanchez to hear him," the affidavit reads.

"When PT leaned in, he stated that Mr Sanchez smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred," the affidavit continues.

Moments later, the 38-year-old Sanchez — who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs about 230 pounds — allegedly slammed the driver against a wall and then onto the ground. The driver told police he pulled out a knife and stabbed the Fox Sports analyst to protect himself.

Sanchez is currently hospitalized in stable condition, according to the affidavit. He's facing several charges, including battery causing injury, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, and public intoxication that put another person's life at risk.

Sanchez Not Cooperating

Sources told FOX59/CBS4 that Sanchez was uncooperative with officers at the scene and required surgery for stab wounds to his chest. Sanchez, who now works as a Fox Sports analyst, was in Indianapolis to cover Sunday's Colts–Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The network confirmed in a statement that he is "recovering in the hospital and in stable condition." "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support," Fox Sports said.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."

Police said that neither Sanchez nor the other man involved in the fight is a resident of Indianapolis.

Sanchez, who was drafted in the first round out of USC in 2009, played eight seasons in the NFL. He led the New York Jets to two AFC Championship games and later spent time with the Eagles, Cowboys, Bears, and Washington before retiring in 2019.

After hanging up his cleats, he began working as a football analyst for Fox Sports.