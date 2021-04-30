Cheon Jeong Ha Completed Her Portions in Mouse Before her Death, Makers Confirm

TvN's Mouse remains the last TV show of Cheon Jeong Ha, who passed away on 28 April. The makers of the show have now confirmed that the late actress had completed her portions before her death and the episodes will be aired soon.

Official Statement

She had done the role of Chi Kook's mother in the TV series. "She completed all of her filming, and some of her scenes have yet to air. They will be aired according to schedule." Soompi quoted the makers of the show as saying in a press release.

She had appeared in two episodes. Her character goes into a coma after being attacked by a serial killer in Mouse.

It is a TV series which stars Lee Seung-gi, Lee Hee-joon, Park Ju-hyun and Kyung Soo-jin. The crime thriller is written by Choi Ran and directed by Choi Joon-bae and Kang Cheol-woo. It is aired Wednesday and Thursday.

Cheon Jeong Ha passed away at the age of 52 due to low blood pressure and kidney failure.

Her Journey

Born on 22 July 1969, her journey in acting begun after she passed out of Hongik University with a degree in History. She started working in theatre and was part of plays like Rat, Happy Young Day, Gray, Rat among many others.

Theatre gave her a good platform to hone her skills. After years of hard work in theatre, she got her first opportunity to work in the television industry in 2006 with Coma which starred Im Won-hee, Lee Jung-heon, Lee Se-eun, Lee Young-jin, and Myung Ji-yeon.

Cheon Jeong Ha had enacted the role of Bae So-yeon (Hye-young)'s mother in Coma. She made her debut in movies with Twilight Gangsters in 2010. She was seen in a small role of a landlady.

In recent history, she was getting quite a few good offers that include Flower of Evil. She was seen in the role of KCSI investigator in episode number three.

Cheon Jeong Ha was part of Jo Seung Woo and bae Doona's Stranger 2 and Ong Seong-wu, Shin Ye-eun and Kim Dong-jun's More than Friends.

She had also acted in Shin Ha-kyun and Yeo Jin-goo's Beyond Evil in which she was seen in the role of a masseuse in episode 8, Maria and Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Joo Hyun, and Kyung Soo Jin's