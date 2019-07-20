And the award for the most doting husband goes to Chris Hemsworth! The actor has often gushed about his wife and what a fabulous married life the two share. So it is not surprising to see that he went overboard with birthday celebrations for wife Elsa Pataky. After whisking her off to the scenic landscapes of Ibiza, Spain, the actor celebrated his wife's birthday in the company of family and friends, including Matt and Luciana Damon.

Pataky, who has turned 43, put up several pictures from their Spanish rendezvous. In her caption, she wrote, "Early birthday celebrations with my favourite people Celebrando el cumple con mi gente favorita." On the same, the Thor actor also took to Instagram to share a set of pictures from their vacation as he captioned his picture, "Haaaaaaaaappy birthday @elsapatakyconfidential truly epic week throughout Spain with fam and friends. Love ya xo " The pictures certainly look amazing as the lovely couple were joined by their close pals and family for the celebrations. You can check out all their pictures from the vacation below.

"[Matt] is an amazing dad and an amazing person, he's so easy," Pataky, who is from Spain, told PEOPLE. "And his wife is Argentinian so we speak Spanish. So for me, it's a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We've become very good friends." With back to back films for Chris Hemsworth, the actor announced his hiatus from Hollywood after the release of his latest film, Men in Black: International. For the next six months, we won't be seeing much of Chris Hemsworth sign films or start shooting but we'll definitely see a lot of updates on his Instagram as he spends more time with his family!