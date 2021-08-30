Mike Flynn, former National Security Advisor of Donald Trump, was flagged off as 'reputational risk' by Chase Bank in a letter allegedly sent to the retired three-star general. The letter which surfaced on social media has left the internet divided.

Flynn, who had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, raised eyebrows after he was granted pardon by the former U.S. President Donald Trump in November.

Flynn Says Closing His Account is Bank's Loss

Regina Hicks shared the letter allegedly sent to Flynn announcing that they would be closing his credit cards on September 18, 2021. "BREAKING: Chase Bank cancels its credit card accounts with General Flynn citing possible "reputational risk" to their company. In case there was any doubt what is happening in this country," Hicks tweeted while crediting Tracey Beanz.

Red Voice Media reported that Flynn made the announcement on Telegram about receiving the letter from Chase Bank. The letter stated, "Update: We are closing your credit cards. After careful consideration, we decided to close your credit cards on September 18, 2021 because continuing the relationship creates possible reputational risk to our company. You may receive additional account closing notifications if you other accounts under a different name or address."

"Chase Bank has gone full blown woke! They need to deal with their own reputation instead of persecuting my family and I. DOJ dropped my case for their own egregious government misconduct, appears you weren't that lucky with the DOJ. I guess my America First political views don't align with yours. Your loss " Flynn wrote on the social media platform, according to the outlet.

Chase Bank's Action Draws Mixed Response

Soon after the letter emerged on social media, it drew mixed responses from the users. Few even questioned the authenticity of the letter.

"How do you know this is for Michael Flynn? all you see is the last name on the letter. no other proof confirming who this is for. seems sus if you ask me," questioned a user.

"If you can afford to close your @Chase accounts, you should go grab every dime out of those accounts tomorrow morning and in cash. Not wire transfer, not cashiers checks. Cash. Let's see if we can close a few branches for lack of cash tomorrow morning over this," wrote a user.

"General Flynn's credit card accounts have been canceled due to the fact that he is a "reputation risk." This doesn't happen to "great patriots." This happens to traitors who should be in prison but aren't because they were pardoned by the biggest traitor in United States history," read another tweet.

"Totally did a bark laugh that scared my dog. Chase cancelled General Flynn's credit card accounts cos he's such a traitorous a**shole they won't risk blowback!!! I f**king LOVE it! Schadenfreude is my current mood!" wrote a user.