Is US Lying About Killing Two 'High-Profile' ISIS-K Operatives in Drone Strike? Speculations

Controversy has erupted over the claims made by the U.S. about killing two 'high-profile' ISIS-K operatives who plotted the Kabul airport blast, in a drone strike. The military authorities claimed that the strike was carried in the remote city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province near the Pakistan border.

The revenge attack comes after 13 U.S. troops were killed in the blast that took place at Kabul airport. Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) had claimed responsibility for the carnage targeted at the fleeing Afghans and U.S. Forces.

Taliban, U.S. Lawmakers Were Not Notified About the Strike

The Pentagon revealed that the strike targeted two ISIS-K members believed to be involved in planning attacks against U.S. forces in Kabul, reported CNBC.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that it was a single mission to get these targets. "They were ISIS-K planners and facilitators and that's enough reason there alone. I won't speak to the details of these individuals and what their specific roles might be," Kirby said.

Claiming that the U.S. did not notify nor coordinate with the Taliban ahead of the strike, Kirby said other countries in the region and U.S. lawmakers were also not notified about the strike.

Daily Mail claimed that the two senior ISIS-K operatives were riding a tuk-tuk when they were hit by a missile strike from a MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The images which surfaced on social media following the strike reveal a burnt-out tuk-tuk lying next to a crater at least 4ft deep. It was also reported that three loud bangs were heard by the residents of Jalalabad at midnight.

Concerns Raised Over the Claims Made by U.S

The New York Post reported that the failure of the Biden administration to reveal the names of the operatives killed in the strike has led experts to believe that they were not 'high-value targets.'

Speaking to the outlet, retired US Army Lt. Col Brian F. Sullivan said that normally if they get a high-profile guy they like to name him. "They keep talking BS about 'eyes over the horizon' but I think a lot of this is the administration blowing more smoke. They're throwing this up as if the US is reacting with strength and power. So that makes the score something like ISIS 200-US two. Who are they kidding?" Sullivan said.

Demanding the names and videos of the air strike undertaken to kill the ISIS-K operatives, several also netizens expressed doubts over its authenticity.

"Austin, Milley and one of their "woke" commanders set up a fake drone strike hoping to boost their failures & help Biden look better. Next they'll tell us our newfound friends in the Taliban tipped them off. They lie enough for 4 sets of teeth each," tweeted a user.

"So... the Tally-bon gets the names of Americans and our allies in Afghanistan, but Americans don't get the names of the ISIS "Planners" killed in the fake drone strike?" tweeted another.