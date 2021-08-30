Joe Biden 'Disrespects' Soldiers Killed in Kabul By 'Checking His Watch' During Dignified Transfer

U.S. President Joe Biden faced severe backlash after he was caught 'checking his watch' as the bodies of slain U.S. servicemen arrived at Dover Air Force Base. Biden was accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden.

A deadly blast at Kabul airport killed 13 U.S soldiers and 60 Afghans as they tried to flee the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. ISIS-K claimed the responsibility for the blast.

Was Biden Getting Late for Something?

In the latest gaffe, Biden was seen saluting the slain soldiers during the 'dignified transfer'. Soon after he dropped his arm and appeared to take a quick glance at his watch on the left wrist.

Tweeting the controversial video, Nicholas Fondacaro, a news analyst for the Media Research Center, wrote, "It's true. Joe Biden checked his watch during the dignified transfer of the servicemembers killing in Afghanistan at the airport. You can see him jerk his left hand to pull the watch out from under his sleeve, then look down at it."

"Many of us remember Pres Bush 41 checking his watch during a debate and how awful it looked (even though we all felt same way about that debate.) But this is shocking and will be remembered," former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a Republican, tweeted.

The incident comes days after the U.S. President was caught with his head held between his hands following a volley of questions about Afghanistan debacle from a reporter.

Social Media Slams Biden

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, users went on to slam Biden with many calling him insensitive and disrespectful towards the fallen soldiers.

"It's true! Biden checks his watch because he has other more important things to do, like take a nap. Disrespect!" tweeted a user.

"He never saluted; he had is hand on his heart, just as Sec Austin did. Biden did check his watch. President Trump saluted every single soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice when they came home; every. single. One," wrote another user.

"As 13 caskets are transferred at Dover AFB, #JoeBiden...checks his watch (Wants to be back home in time to fall asleep in front of some preseason football). #Biden doesn't care. He's not interested," read another tweet.