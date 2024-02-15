Chaotic Scenes at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade after Gunmen With Assault Rifles Open Fire Leaving 1 Dead and 29 Injured [VIDEOS]

One person was killed and 29 others injured after a shooting near the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade route following the celebration on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Panicked crowds rushed for cover as gunfire broke out to the west of Union Station at the end of the parade, which was attended by hundreds of thousands of fans.

Disturbing footage has surfaced, capturing the terrifying moments when Kansas City fans fled in panic following the rapid gunfire. Officials said that among the injured at least nine are believed to be children. Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City informed KSHB that they are treating the nine children with gunshot wounds.

Chaos and Panic Amid Celebrations

Two gunmen opened fire inside Union Station moments after the team, including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, left the stage, turning what should have been a triumphant day for the city after the Chiefs' victory on Sunday into a chaotic scene.

Newly surfaced video captures what appears to be the sound of rapid gunfire during the parade.

Other footage shows the moment when Chiefs fans tackled a suspect, with a woman seen picking up what seems to be an assault rifle. The group subdued the alleged gunman, exclaiming 'we got the gun,' and held him down until the arrival of the police.

Children's Mercy Kansas City reported treating 12 patients, including eleven children, with nine having gunshot wounds, according to TMZ. Police have confirmed the arrest of three people in connection with the incident.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a devoted Chiefs fan and mother of two, died during surgery at a local hospital. She sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, her loved ones told the Kansas City Star.

"She was the most wonderful, beautiful person," Lisa Lopez, a longtime friend of no relation who works as its newsroom executive administrative assistant, told the newspaper of the beloved local DJ.

Not Terror Act

Law enforcement sources said that the shooting was not terror-related, the New York Post reported. "I'm angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters at a press conference.

"Because of bad actors, which were very few, this tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers," she said, noting that there were some 800 cops deployed in the area at the time of the shooting.

The Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) has confirmed that no officers were involved in the shooting.

A video shows Chiefs fans chasing down and tackling a man, possibly a gunman, before police took them into custody.

Police spokesperson Graves said that the department is working to verify whether the person in the video is the same person currently in custody.

A video obtained by TMZ captures the chaotic scene as fans' cheers turned into screams when multiple gunshots were heard, prompting people to flee in all directions.

The footage shows a victim lying on the ground in a pool of blood, with onlookers attempting chest compressions. A man in a red hoodie and red sweatpants was seen in police custody at the scene.

As of now, the suspects involved in the shooting have not been identified.

"Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act," Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill wrote in a post that was retweeted by quarterback and Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

"Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing," Tranquill added. Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs VP of Sports Medicine and Performance, assured that he, his wife, and head coach Andy Reid's family were all safe and en route on a bus to Arrowhead.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who was present outside the station with his wife and mother during the shooting, stated that the White House reached out, offering federal assistance in the investigation.

Lucas also said having a conversation with the Kansas City Chiefs, who confirmed that all their players and staff had been accounted for. "This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City and the likes of which we will remember for some time," Lucas said.

NFL footage from the Super Bowl celebration showed Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other teammates. However, Kelce's girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, was not present as she was on tour in Australia during that time.