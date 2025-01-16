NJ Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Student She Had Child With

A New Jersey elementary teacher allegedly had a child with one of her former 13-year-old student and was caught when the teen's father noticed a similarity between his son and the educator's child on social media.

Laura Caron, a fifth-grade teacher, is accused of sexually assaulting her ex-pupil when they lived together in her home between 2016 and 2020, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office revealed Wednesday.

Caron Gave Birth to Teen's Child in 2019 but Victim's Father Pointed Out Similarities in Between the Child and His Son Last Month

Caron, 34, first met her victim when she taught him and his brother fifth grade at Middle Township Elementary School in southern New Jersey. The boy, born in 2005, and his family remained close with their former teacher and his parents allowed their sons and daughter to sleep over at Caron's house a couple nights a week, according to ABC6.

The three siblings lived permanently with Caron between 2016 and 2020, sharing a bedroom. During that time, Caron allegedly had "inappropriate sexual relations" with her former pupil and later became pregnant. She gave birth to the child in 2019. The student's father pointed out the uncanny similarity between Caron's child, himself, and his son on a Facebook post in Dec. 2024.

Victim's Brother Said He Once Saw Caron Sexually Assaulting His Sleeping Brother

The boy's sister told prosecutors that she remembered going to sleep with her brother in the same room, but woke up to find him sleeping in Caron's bed, the outlet reported. She claimed Caron began sleeping with her brother when he was 11 years old. Investigators found that the teen's brother had once seen Caron sexually assaulting his sleeping brother.

The unidentified teen victim, who is now between 19- and 20-years-old, revealed to investigators the sexual relationship with Caron and that he fathered his former teacher's child. The two had remained in contact until his father made the December Facebook post.

Caron Placed on Administrative Leave Following Her Arrest

Police arrested Caron at her home on Wednesday and charged her with Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility without bond until her initial court appearance.

The Middle Township School District placed Caron on paid administrative leave, CBS Philadelphia reported. The school district is said to be cooperating with investigators, the prosecutors' office said.