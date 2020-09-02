A viral claim suggesting actor Chadwick Boseman died after being poisoned is found to be fake. Boseman, who played the iconic role of superhero T'Challa in Black Panther, died on August 28 after battling colon cancer for years.

In a tweet posted on the late actor's account, his representative had announced that the actor was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. The cancer had progressed to stage IV. Boseman was surrounded by his wife and family members at the time of his death, the tweet read.

Investigation Launched in Boseman's death, Claims Conspiracy Theory

The fake news pertaining to Boseman's death went viral on the social media after an article published by Toronto Today claimed that the autopsy report of the actor found that he was poisoned. The headline for the article published on the website read: 'AUTOPSY: Chadwick Boseman was POISONED, homicide investigation begins."

'Originally, it was thought he had died of cancer. However, during the autopsy, the coroner discovered the actor was actually poisoned, and otherwise healthy. There is now an active investigation into who administered the poisoning. Some have made the claim investigators are looking into Boseman's Doctor as a potential suspect, reported Toronto Today in its article.

However, the website failed to name any credible source of its information. Further, the article claimed that the police, who are now considering Boseman's death as a homicide, will be holding a press conference in the next 48 hours, has so far shown no reaction. The article was published on August 29.

Fake Claim Goes Viral on Social Media

Despite the latest conspiracy theory about Boseman's death being hoax, it has left many social media users questioning the claims made by his representative regarding his death.

"Seen some shit that said chadwick boseman was poisoned wouldnt be surprised bro," tweeted a user, as other wrote, "Hold-up am I seeing right or are people wildin?? I just saw somewhere that the autopsy shows Chadwick Boseman was poisoned."

Apart from the viral claim, an old video of Boseman repeatedly telling a journalist 'I am dead' has also gone viral on social media. After being told how much people loved him for his role in Black Panther, Boseman is heard saying: "It's great. I am dead. I am sorry I can't answer you about that. I am dead."

"So I just read an autopsy was carried on @chadwickboseman and it revealed that CHADWICK was poisonedplease how true is this? Someone please help confirm," tweeted another user.