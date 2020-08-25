The former President of Liberty University Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki Falwell were embroiled in yet another conspiracy after a former pool boy, Giancarlo Granda, claimed to have sex with Becki for years as Falwell watched them from the corner of a room. Granda was accused of extorting money from the couple by exposing his affair with Becki.

Earlier, calling the reports related to his resignation from the evangelical Liberty University as completely baseless, Falwell told Politico that he has not resigned but will be on indefinite leave.

Granda Had Sex Multiple Times With Becki Falwell at Various Places

Granda, 29, was working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel when he first met the couple in 2012. The intimate affair with Becki began in March that year.

Speaking to Reuters, Granda said that he would have sex with Becki Tilley Falwell several times in front of the evangelical leader. "Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room," Granda said, adding that the sexual encounters happened "multiple times per year" at hotels in New York and Miami and at the couple's home in Virginia. The relationship ended in 2018.

Stating that even though the sexual tryst was consensual, he now feels a perfect target, Granda said. "Whether it was immaturity, naïveté, instability, or a combination thereof, it was this 'mindset' that the Falwells likely detected in deciding that I was the ideal target for their sexual escapades."

To authenticate his claims further, Granda provided the outlet with emails and text messages exchanged between him and Becki. The former pool attendant even showed the outlet the screenshot of a FaceTime conversation in 2019 between him and the couple in which Becki was completely nude ad Falwell peeped from behind a door.

In another audio call shared with the outlet, Becki is heard complaining to Granda about his relationships with other people. In the conversation, dating back to 2018, Becki is heard saying: "He's like telling me every time he hooks up with people. Like I don't have feelings or something" as Falwell adds, "You're going to make her jealous." Granda is heard saying, "I'm not trying to do that."

Granda Also Had a Business Relationship with Falwells

In a report published by BuzzFeed News, Falwells entered into a business with Granda after they bought a Miami Beach youth hostel in 2013. Granda was appointed as the manager and offered a share as he lived in the area where the property was purchased.

A day before Granda's explosive claims were published, Falwell denied any role in his wife's affair. In a statement issued to the Washington Examiner Falwell said that his wife started an "inappropriate personal relationship" with their pool boy who then threatened to come forward.

Insisting that he was not involved in the affair, Falwell said that the affair took an emotional toll on the couple's relationship. Alleging blackmailing, Falwell said that Granda became increasingly angry and aggressive after they tried to distance themselves from him.

"Eventually, he began threatening to publicly reveal this secret relationship with Becki and to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies," Falwell said in the statement.