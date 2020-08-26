Days after former pool boy Giancarlo Granda claimed to have sex multiple times with Becki Falwell, the latter denied her husband's role in the extra-marital affair. Granda had insisted that their sexual escapades were done in the presence of Becki's husband, who enjoyed it from the corner of the room.

Granda, 29, said that the intimate affair began in 2012 after Falwells spotted him working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel. The trio later got into a partnership after Falwells bought a Miami Beach youth hostel in 2013. Granda was appointed as the manager and offered a share as he lived in the area where the property was purchased.

Becki Seeks Forgiveness From Christians

Admitting to having an extramarital affair with their former pool boy turned business partner, Becki said it was embarrassing and humbling. Speaking to Washington Post, Becki, while seeking forgiveness, said: "I wish Christians and people would be as forgiving as Christ was," she said.

Revealing the intimate details of their affair, Granda told Reuters that he would have sex with Becki Tilley Falwell several times in front of the evangelical leader. "Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room," Granda said, adding that the sexual encounters happened "multiple times per year" at hotels in New York and Miami and at the couple's home in Virginia. The relationship ended in 2018.

Detailing his initial conversation with Becki at the hotel's pool, Granda told Politico that after spotting him chatting with girls his own age, Becki told him: "Those girls don't know what they're doing, you need someone with more experience."

Granda Says Falwells Exposing Themselves to the World By Discrediting Him

Earlier, while denying any role in his wife's affair, Falwell had accused Granda of blackmailing the couple. In a statement issued to the Washington Examiner Falwell said that his wife started an "inappropriate personal relationship" with their pool boy who then threatened to come forward.

Falwell said that Granda became increasingly angry and aggressive after they tried to distance themselves from him. "Eventually, he began threatening to publicly reveal this secret relationship with Becki and to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies," Falwell said in the statement.

Clarifying his stance, Granda in a statement obtained by Fox News, said that he wasn't looking for publicity by disclosing the intimate details of his relationship, but wanted a buyout of their joint business. "In his effort to lie and discredit me, the Falwells are exposing to the world why I felt it was important to step-forward and tell the truth about them," Granda said adding: "The fiction they are peddling in an effort to save themselves is on par with the kind of victim-shaming tactics we've come to expect from people who have abused their positions of power and authority."