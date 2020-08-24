Social media was flooded with memes related to North Korean leader Kim Jong hours after a south Korean diplomat, Chang Song-min, claimed that the dictator has slipped into coma. The former aide to South Korea's late president Kim Dae-jung also claimed that Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, is being prepped to take control of the hermit kingdom.

Months after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un managed to snub rumors pertaining to his death by making repeated public appearances, the rumors about his ill-health are hitting the popularity charts on social media.

Kim Jong Un's Sister Given Authority To Run North Korea

New York Post reported that Chang, while speaking to South Korean media, said he assessed Kim to be in a coma, but his life has not ended. "A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period," he said.

The recent set of speculations comes days after Yonhap News Agency reported about Kim delegating some part of his authority to his younger sibling and close aides.

Reportedly, in a private meeting with lawmakers last week, South Korea's National Intelligence Service had said that "Kim Yo-jong, the first vice department director of the Workers' Party Central Committee, is steering overall state affairs on the delegation," though her brother still maintains "absolute authority," reported Fox News

Rumors about Kim's death, resulting from a botched up heart surgery, surfaced after the dictator remained untraceable for more than 20 days in April. He finally made his first public appearance during an inauguration ceremony of a fertilizer plant on May 1.

The North Korean state media had released pictures of the ceremony featuring their supreme leader laughing and mingling with people. However, doubts were raised over the authenticity of the pictures and theories regarding the hermit kingdom using Kim's body double ran wild.

Kim Jong Un Health Rumors Trolled on Social Media

Meme generators and trollers made the best use of the latest set of speculations about Kim's health. Memes about the North Korean being declared dead for the umpteenth time this year generated a lot of hilarious responses from the social media users. Here is a look at some of them: