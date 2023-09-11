CEO-dol Mart: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, Preview, and More

CEO-dol Mart will premiere on TVING on Friday ( September 15) at 4:00 pm KST. Episode 1 will introduce Lee Shin Young, EXO member Xiumin, MONSTA X member Hyungwon, Choi Jung Woon, Choi Won Myeong, and Lee Sae On as the members of a former boyband called Thunder Boys. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series will feature the reunion of former idol group members five years after their band disbanded. The boy band dissolved due to an unexpected incident, and the members of this group reunite to take over a supermarket, which is indebted. After the band disbanded, the members began working separately. They reunite after learning a shocking truth about themselves that they are the owners of a supermarket on paper.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of CEO-dol Mart:

US - 3:00 am

Canada - 3:00 am

Australia - 4:30 pm

New Zealand - 7:00 pm

Japan - 4:00 pm

Mexico - 2:00 am

Brazil - 4:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 10:00 am

India - 12:30 pm

Indonesia - 2:00 pm

Singapore - 3:00 pm

China - 3:00 pm

Europe - 9:00 am

France - 9:00 am

Spain - 9:00 am

UK - 8:00 am

South Africa - 9:00 am

Philippines - 3:00 pm

Spoilers

The mini-series will feature Lee Shin Young will appear as leader Choi Ho Rang, Xiumin as dancer Shin Tae Ho, Hyungwon as rapper Jo Yi Joon, Choi Won Myeong as vocalist Eun Young Min, and Lee Sae On as the popular youngest member Yoon Sang Woo. The former idol group members will meet part-timer Oh Ye Rim, portrayed by Choi Jung Woon, on their first day at the supermarket. She will help the boys find their hidden talents while running the supermarket.

"CEO-dol Mart depicts the story of five youths who lost their dreams in an instant and faced the cold truth, as they use an unexpected opportunity as a stepping stool to pioneer a new life. It is a drama that this generation's youth can enjoy while relating [to the story] together as they stand at the crossroads of dreams and reality," the producers teased.