International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Entertainment

EXO Members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen to Continue Working with SM Entertainment

EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen will continue to work with SM Entertainment. The K-pop idols have agreed with the agency. They will continue forward as EXO members. They would take part in various scheduled group activities of the boy band.

The entertainment firm released an official statement with the three artists informing K-pop fans about resolving their differences. Through the joint statement, the agency stated that Byun Baek Hyun, Kim Jong Dae, and Kim Min Seok would not terminate their contracts with the company. They discussed their issues and resolved their differences caused by misunderstandings. The artists and the agency reached a mutual amicable settlement.

EXO
EXO members SM Entertainment

Here is the Complete Statement:

READ MORE