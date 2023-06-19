EXO Members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen to Continue Working with SM Entertainment

EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen will continue to work with SM Entertainment. The K-pop idols have agreed with the agency. They will continue forward as EXO members. They would take part in various scheduled group activities of the boy band.

The entertainment firm released an official statement with the three artists informing K-pop fans about resolving their differences. Through the joint statement, the agency stated that Byun Baek Hyun, Kim Jong Dae, and Kim Min Seok would not terminate their contracts with the company. They discussed their issues and resolved their differences caused by misunderstandings. The artists and the agency reached a mutual amicable settlement.

Here is the Complete Statement:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

Below is the joint statement between the agency and the agency's artists Byun Baek Hyun, Kim Jong Dae, and Kim Min Seok (hereafter referred to as the "three artists").

Recently, the agency and the agency's artists continued to publicly raise issues with our different stances. Regarding this, the agency and the three artists sincerely apologize for causing concern to the many people who support EXO.

Afterwards, the agency and three artists had ample time in which we candidly discussed all the issues. Through this, we resolved the differences caused by misunderstandings, and we are pleased to inform you that we have reached a mutually amicable agreement. Our organized statement is as follows.

First, the agency and the three artists will acknowledge and maintain the contract relationship while carrying out EXO's scheduled activities more actively and continuously through the process of discussion and correction of certain parts.

The agency listened attentively and understood all the thoughts of the three artists, and the agency also conveyed our position regarding this in detail. The three artists also opened up their hearts, and they understood our stance regarding artist contracts. Therefore, the agency and the three artists will carry out a process of mutually equal discussion as well as corrections, and we promised to strengthen our future relationship further. Furthermore, the agency will support the three artists so that each artist can carry out promotional activities in new ways while fully showcasing each artist's individuality.

Secondly, we would like to tell you that there was a misunderstanding about the intervention of a third party.

The agency initially received a tip-off that a third party was approaching the three artists with unjust intention, and we stated that this was the main cause of the dispute. However, through this discussion, we learned that there was a misunderstanding about the involvement of a third party. We would like to take this opportunity to apologize to those involved for causing concern with our announcement.

The agency and three artists would like to express our apologies to the fans as well as the EXO members besides the three artists and those who trusted and waited for EXO, and we will do our best to repay the support of many people who stood by us.

Lastly, through this incident, we were able to think about the personal concerns of artists as well as the direction of our agency's growth following the launch of SM 3.0. Thanks to fans' support, we would like to plan the future of SM 3.0 that is more developed and mature. Under the changed and developed new values of SM 3.0, we will further strengthen and solidify mutual cooperation and respect with our artists.

Thank you.