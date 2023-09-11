My Lovely Liar Episode 13: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

My Lovely Liar episode 13 will air on tvN Monday (September 11) at 8:50 pm KST. Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun will chase the killer in the upcoming chapter. The viewers can look forward to the various challenges of the onscreen couple while investigating the mysterious murder case. People in Korea can watch the fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series will revolve around the mystery romance between a woman with supernatural powers and her neighbor, who is a music producer. The story unfolds after the woman learns a secret about the man next door. She knows that he hides from the world because of this unspeakable secret.

Here is everything about My Lovely Liar episode 13, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of My Lovely Liar episode 13:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha have been secretly investigating the mysterious murder case in episode 12. The onscreen couple nearly found out the killer. My Lovely Liar will continue to focus on the mysterious murder case this week. Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha might meet the killer in the upcoming chapter. The duo may face unexpected challenges. Will Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha manage to reveal the truth to the world and clear his name in the upcoming episode?

"As the case becomes more mysterious, Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha will find a crucial clue in someone's lie. Please look forward to the appearance of a helper who will be the key to Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha's pursuit of the truth," the producers teased.

The K-drama features Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Si Woo, Ha Jong Woo, Park Kyung Hye, Song Jin Woo, and Jo Jin Se in supporting roles.