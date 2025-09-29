Celeste Rivas Hernandez: Teen Found Dead Likely Died Several Weeks Before Her Remains Were Found in Singer D4vd's Tesla

Teen runaway Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose decomposed body was found in singer D4vd's abandoned Tesla in Los Angeles, had probably been dead for "several weeks," authorities said. Police have been investigating the girl's death since September 8, when her decomposed body was found inside the "Romantic Homicide" singer's car after it was towed to a Hollywood lot.

The tragic and heartbreaking discovery was made just one day after Celeste's 15th birthday, which means the little girl was only 14 when she lost her life. "We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks," LAPD Capt. Scot M. Williams told People.

More Revelations

Williams continued, "So it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered. The Los Angeles County medical examiner has not determined a cause or manner of her death, so we don't know for sure if anyone has any criminal culpability for her death beyond the concealment of her dead body."

David Anthony Burke, better known as D4vd, hasn't been linked as a suspect in the disturbing case.

The singer-songwriter — who rose to global fame through TikTok — has been cooperating with authorities as their investigation progresses, according to his team.

This followed a raid on the Hollywood Hills home where he had been staying, during which officials collected 'multiple pieces of evidence,' as further links between the teenager and the pop star came to light.

Mystery Continues

However, police chose not to elaborate on the nature of the connection between them. "We are looking into everything," Williams said. "As far as their relationship, it would be premature for me to say anything."

Screenshots that surfaced earlier from D4vd's Discord fan server suggested he was rumored to be dating a teen named 'Celeste' in the years before Rivas Hernandez's death.

D4vd also reportedly had an unreleased track where the name 'Celeste' was mentioned twice, and Celeste's mother said her daughter had been seeing someone named 'David.'"