Celeste Rivas: D4vd Is Seen in Photos With 13-Year-Old Girl after Decomposing Body Is Found in His Tesla as Cops Raid Home in Search of Blood

A newly surfaced photo shows singer D4vd, 20, with the 13-year-old girl he had been involved with before her death — as police carried out a raid on his home Wednesday in search of possible blood evidence.

The photo shows D4vd sitting with Celeste Rivas, 13, in a green booth at what looks like a venue, with the camera flash reflecting off a mirror behind them. In the photo, Celeste gazes at the rising TikTok star with clear affection, and the two appear close. News of the photo surfaced around the same time police were seen leaving D4vd's home with several bags of evidence and a computer, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

Twist in the Tale

In the newly obtained photo, D4vd is seen wearing a black shirt with a white spider design on the front — the same shirt he was photographed in alongside superstar Billie Eilish back in the fall of 2023.

Earlier this month, the body of a 15-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas Hernandez— who had been reported missing since May 2024 — was found inside an impounded Tesla registered to the rapper in Hollywood, California.

As of Thursday afternoon, D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not been officially charged.

More media have come to light linking the musician to the late teenager, including a January 2024 livestream where the two appeared together. During the stream, Rivas was seen asking D4vd to respond to a viewer's question.

At another point, D4vd allegedly reshared a TikTok video showing a man chopping up lunchmeat, hinting that this was the way to handle a partner who was "talking to other" people.

With the disturbing new details emerging, TikTok users quickly drew connections between his repost and the grim discovery in Southern California earlier this month.

One person wrote, "This makes me utterly sick watching this, knowing she was found dismembered. Poor girl, justice for Celeste."

Another commented, "Smile guys we're gonna be in a documentary," while someone else urged others to examine the artist's online activity, saying, "to look at all his timeline in his reposts."

Reflecting on society's fixation with true crime, one user remarked, "We're all gonna be on Netflix soon aren't we."

Mystery Deepens

Meanwhile, Brayan — the creator of the original chopping video — clarified in a statement that he never had D4vd in mind when he first shared the video. "My TikTok was a satirical joke, referencing a cucumber trend, not related to any current events or public figures," Brayan said.

He said that the video was "meant for entertainment purposes at that point in time" and had nothing to do with the ongoing murder investigation.

Speaking about D4vd, Brayan added, "I have no idea who bro was until today keep that in mind."

Online, people also began pointing to a 2022 single and music video by the artist titled "Romantic Homicide", which featured a dark-haired girl who looked strikingly similar to Celeste Rivas.

Internet sleuths went even further, uncovering what they believe could be a major clue: a December 2023 track titled Celeste_Demo unfin. The song's lyrics reportedly described several personal details that matched Rivas before her untimely death.

The lyrics read: "Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed."

It's unclear whether D4vd was directly referencing Celeste Rivas in the track.