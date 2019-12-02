After CM Punk signed a contract with Fox to be an analyst in WWE Backstage on FS1, it has become a hot topic for fans and wrestling observers to discuss about him burying the hatchet with the company, where he was associated for a decade.

Now, Ryback, in a podcast, has shared his views about CM Punk showing interest to make his in-ring entry on WWE again. He think that the latter's contract with Fox could help him to re-enter the sports entertainment and fulfill his long-time dream of getting the WrestleMania main event.

"CM Punk, this weird dynamic, who at one time didn't want anything to do with pro wrestling is all of a sudden going in and talking about WWE. And like I said, I think it is a weird chess game going on where he is going to go there and shoot on stuff in a more negative way and call bulls**t when he sees it on things that he doesn't like, and he is allowed to give his opinion on different things. And FOX is going to allow it, where it is going to create a situation where he is going to probably be able to go back and get the WrestleMania main event match that he always wanted. That is what I feel like is going on, and that is why I feel like he didn't go to AEW," WWE Inc quoted Ryback as stating in the podcast.

As per the earlier events, one of the reasons why CM Punk decided to bid goodbye to WWE was because he did not get the main events in WrestleMania 28 and 29.

The Big Guy adds that Vince McMahon and the Triple H are not pleased to see CM Punk on the show. "There is a weird dynamic going on where he is allowed to come on and shoot. I am sure Vince and Hunter are not thrilled about this, but Punk has figured out a way. His plan blew up in his face to go to UFC after two losses, but still found a way to be in that circle now. I'm telling you I would not be shocked for him to be figured into the main event of a WrestleMania after all of this," he concludes.

Nonetheless, CM Punk's entry to the WWE Backstage boosted FS1's viewership. His presence saw an 80 percent increase in it viewership (from 100,000 to 180,000).