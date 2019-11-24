Age is just a number for WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. The 66-year old still has the urge to get into the ring and desires to have one single match at WrestleMania 36.

Hulk Hogan, in an interview with a Saudi Arabia-based YouTube channel, has spoken about his negotiations with Vince McMahon to have a match at the WrestleMania 36. He had his last wrestling match at the TNA in 2011.

"History is very important to me. I've had a very long career, and part of my career was with a very, very small company and a very gracious lady named Dixie Carter at TNA. I actually had my last match there. That's hard for me to live with. I want my last match to be in the WWE," he is quoted as saying in the interview.

Hulk Hogan claims his health condition is getting back on track after undergoing a back surgery on 12 November. "I'm in good shape. I'm a little bit under 300 pounds, maybe 295 pounds, and I'm getting ready. I'm going to have one little teeny surgery on my back, it'll take me a couple of months to recover, but I've got my eyes focused on WrestleMania," the Hulkster adds.

On asking about whom do he like to face if he gets the opportunity to wrestle one last time on WWE, Hulk Hogan took the name of Vince McMahon itself. "The one I'd love to get in the ring with, if I only had one person? It would be Vince McMahon. I'm very sick of his stuff, too," he said.

Hulk Hogan had clashed with 74-year old Vince McMahon in WrestleMania 19.

Recently, WWE had celebrated the 40th anniversary of Hulk Hogan's debut match. The Hulkster had played 25 matches with the ring name Terry Boulder, before he played his first match with the name Hulk Hogan on 13 November, 1979.

He was seen in three matches in the sports-entertainment show at the Agricultural Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania.