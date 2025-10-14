Carrie Elizabeth Romney Committed Suicide? Mitt Romney Breaks Silence on Sister-in-Law's Death as It's Revealed She Was Going Through Divorce

Former presidential candidate and ex-Utah senator Mitt Romney said his family is "heartbroken" after his sister-in-law died in a fall or jump in a Los Angeles suburb — months after separating from Romney's brother. Carrie Elizabeth Romney, 64, was found lying near a parking garage in the Los Angeles suburb of Valencia, according to the local coroner's office.

"Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives," Romney said in a statement to People on Monday. "We ask for privacy during this difficult time." Police have not given a cause of death, but it could be that Carrie jumped to her death.

Heartbroken Family after Mysterious Death

Police arrived at the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, close to the town's main shopping mall and the nearby Hyatt Regency Hotel. Detectives said that there is no indication of foul play, though law enforcement sources told NBC Los Angeles that Carrie may have either jumped or fallen from the parking garage.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told The New York Post that it's still "unknown at the moment" whether she fell accidentally or took her own life. Video from the scene showed police tape cordoning off the area as officers investigated, with several patrol cars parked nearby.

Her official cause of death has been listed as "deferred" until the results of toxicology tests come back, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Carrie had been married to Romney's older brother, George "Scott" Romney, 81 — a prominent attorney and father of former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.

Scott filed for divorce on June 10 after eight years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to the Daily Mail. In his filing, he noted that most of their assets were acquired before they married, that Carrie was requesting spousal support — which he opposed — and that he wanted her to return to her maiden name, Carrie Elizabeth Dimas.

It's not clear when the two first met, but they got married in November 2016.

The 81-year-old now practices law at Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn in Michigan and also sits on the boards of several organizations, including Compuware Corporation.

Family Shaken

Mitt Romney, a two-time presidential candidate, comes from a large family with three older siblings, while his wife Ann has two older brothers. Together, the couple has five sons.

The Romneys are known for being close-knit and fiercely competitive. The Washington Post once highlighted their annual family Olympics, a spirited event held on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, featuring the then-30 family members.

Throughout his political career, Romney often highlighted his role as a devoted family man, particularly during his runs for president in 2008 and 2012. His long tenure in Republican politics includes a loss to Barack Obama in the 2012 general election.

In 2008, he fell short in the Republican primary but went on to endorse the eventual nominee, John McCain. Notably, Romney also made history as the only Republican senator to vote to convict former President Trump in both of his impeachment trials.

Romney served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 and later as Utah's junior senator from 2018 until 2024.

He chose to retire rather than seek re-election, saying that the country's many challenges call for a younger generation of leaders.