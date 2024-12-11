A young mother has been sentenced to spend decades behind bars after being found guilty in 2018 of killing her infant daughters and spending six years in jail awaiting her sentencing.

Stephany Elizabeth Bilecki (formerly LaFountain), 29, was sentenced Monday to a composite sentence of 130 years with 85 years suspended in Fairbanks court, Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire said in a statement.

"The conduct forming the basis of defendant Bilecki's convictions shocks the conscience," Dallaire said. "Although we cannot pretend that anything will ever make up for the losses suffered by the fathers of these babies or their other family members, I do hope the convictions and the sentences imposed affords some measure of justice to the families of Jasmine and Chyanne and to the Fairbanks community at large.

Bilecki's First Child was Presumed to Have Died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

In 2015, Bilecki called her boyfriend, and then her mother to tell them her 4-month-old daughter, Chyanne, was dead, and then ten minutes later, just before her mother arrived, she finally called 911. Chyanne was otherwise healthy, and the death was originally presumed to be Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Later investigation revealed minor injuries consistent with suffocation.

In 2017, Bilecki again attempted to call her deployed husband, then her in-laws to report her 13-month-old daughter, Jasmine, was unresponsive, and then, just before her in-laws arrived at the house, she finally called 911. An autopsy revealed the child died had due to a lack of oxygen.



Bilecki Searched for 'Ways to Kill a Human with No Proof,' '16 Steps to Kill Someone and Not Get Caught'



Police then initiated an investigation into the child's death and a search of her phone revealed internet searches and/or website visits within the hour before she called 911 involving "ways to sufficate" [sic], "ways to kill a human with no proof," "drugs that can kill ppl with no trase"[sic], "can drowning show in an o autopsy report"[sic], "16 steps to kill someone and not get caught" and other similar searches and sites.

In 2018, Bilecki was charged with the 2015 and 2017 infant murders. In August, she pleaded guilty to two second-degree murder charges.