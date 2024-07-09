How Did Brandon Miller Die? Real Estate Moghul and Husband of Socialite and Mama & Tata Influencer Candice Miller Dies Aged 43

founded the renowned lifestyle blog Mama + Tata, died in the Hamptons last week. He was 43. Miller was reportedly admitted to a Southampton hospital several days before his death last Wednesday. The cause of death has not been confirmed.

He was laid to rest at the New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon over the weekend, as first reported by The Real Deal according to cemetery records. Miller was the main partner at Real Estate Equity Corporation. He and his wife own a $9 million home in Tribeca, along with another $3 million house in Southampton.

Death of a Tycoon

Brandon Miller was also related to fashion blogger Arielle Charnas, who is Candice's cousin. Brandon Miller served as a managing partner at REEC, a firm founded by his late father, Michael Miller, in 1978 following a career focused on developing shopping centers.

A graduate of Brown University, Brandon joined his father's real estate company in 2004, taking on leadership of the acquisitions and finance department, as outlined on the REEC website.

The company has acquired or developed over 20 million square feet of real estate across the United States, including multiple properties in New York City such as 985 Park Ave., 156 Prince St., and 1228 Madison.

Candice Miller, who co-founded her fashion blog with her sister Jenna Crespi in 2016, is also a co-founder of the vintage-inspired clothing line Black Iris. She serves as the principal buyer for Tenet in Southampton, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Previously, the socialite was associated with Ivanka Trump's social circle in Miami, where they were photographed together at the beach in 2021.

Dispute Within the Family

In 2019, an accusation surfaced claiming that Brandon Miller's father, who had died in 2016, had instructed his assistant to falsify his son's signature on certain loan paperwork linked to a condominium development.

According to court records cited by The Real Deal, the legal dispute was resolved through a settlement.

In 2022, TD Bank filed a lawsuit against Brandon Miller, his mother, and his sister, accusing them of orchestrating deceptive transfers to prevent the bank from recovering $2.1 million owed by his mother.

Another legal action initiated in May alleged that Brandon Miller owed over $55,000 in docking fees to a marina in Aquebogue, located in the Hamptons.