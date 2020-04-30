With millions of people forced to stay indoors, surfing the Internet and forwarding information to friends and family have become the major pass time for many. And now, the cyber-world is filled with many news, fake information, homemade remedies and everything related to the Coronavirus.

Doctor suggesting papaya salad

Ever since the outbreak of the novel virus, netizens have been suggesting many homemade techniques to kill the deadly COVID-19 and the latest one to join the league is papaya. A video showing a doctor suggesting people consume green papaya salad and fight against the virus is being widely shared all across Thailand. The clip features Dr Pornthep Siriwannarangsan, who is said to be the former director-general of Thailand's Department of Disease Control.

According to AFP fact check, the doctor is heard saying: "In papaya salad, there is garlic and chilli, which are mucolytics that will help protect you from COVID-19 (translated from the Thai language)" at the video's one-minute 15-second mark. Papaya salad is one of the popular dishes in Thailand, often known as som tam made with green papaya tossed in a dressing made of mixed spices.

Watch the viral video here:

Hoax busted

However, health experts are of the opinion that there is no such evidence to prove papaya salad can prevent people from getting the virus infection. It has to be noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not suggested this homemade remedy yet as an effective way to prevent the infection that clearly indicates it to be a misleading piece of information.

Recently, multiple false claims on eating garlic, ginger, inhaling steam with lemon/orange peels, consuming tonic water and zinc, among many others, have also surfaced online. However, it has to be noted that though these remedies might help one in improving their immunity power, there is no scientific proof to show that these remedies will kill the novel virus.

Meanwhile, there was a claim said to be issued by a medical lab in Hong Kong warning people to avoid vegetable salads as the Coronavirus can stay active on fruits and vegetables for 12 hours. Similarly, fake information asking people to stop the intake of cabbage and bakery products were also shared by many online. However, it has to be noted that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US Food and Drug Administration and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have earlier said there is no evidence to prove that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food.

As of now, with no medicines or vaccines available, the WHO has recommended wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly with soap and water as the most effective measures to prevent the virus infection.