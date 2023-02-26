Camilla Will Officially Be Called 'Queen' and Not 'Queen Consort' after King Charles' Coronation

Camilla is officially getting a title change and will be called 'Queen' instead of 'Queen Consort', which appears to go against the wishes of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth. The change is likely to come after King Charles' coronation in May, the Daily Mailreported on Saturday, according to well-placed sources.

The change will also put an end to Camilla's extraordinary rise in the nation's affections. The former Camilla Parker-Bowles was known as the Duchess of Cornwall prior to Queen Elizabeth II's passing in September. She has been married to King Charles since 2005. When Charles ascended to the throne, she became Queen Consort.

The New Queen

The most recent title change is against the late queen's desires, which were outlined in a letter to Camilla in February 2022. "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the queen wrote.

The declaration appeared to resolve the question of how Camilla would be handled.

This week, Camilla's charity changed its name from the "Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room" to the "Queen's Reading Room," which was a sign of approaching change.

"There's a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right," a source told the Daily Mail.

It was widely believed that Camilla would never be referred to as Queen when she wed the then-Prince of Wales in 2005.

That was due to her long-standing friendship with Charles during the time he was married to Diana, who famously said in an interview with Panorama, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

The late Queen's intervention in February of last year, when she urged her daughter-in-law to be referred to as "Queen Consort," is considered as a key display of solidarity but, Camilla, over the years, has won around the public.

Change of Image

The Court Circular, the official list of Royal engagements, is also anticipated to soon reflect the change. "There's a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right," a source told the outlet.

"The Reading Room was a sign of that. Her Majesty is the Queen after all.

"Prince Philip was Prince Consort officially, but he wasn't known as Prince Consort. The Queen would of course still be Queen Consort so the Palace of course wouldn't stop anyone calling Her Majesty that if they so chose."

Officials at Buckingham Palace have studied earlier cases, notably, the titles given to Charles's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Although she was formally Queen Consortâ€”a non-reigning monarchâ€”George VI's spouse was simply referred to as Queen Elizabeth in public.

Years of rumors about whether Camilla would ever be referred to as the Queen were put to rest by the official edict issued by Queen Elizabeth II. Additionally, it went against earlier Palace instructions that Camilla would only ever be referred to as "Princess Consort."

And now that Camilla and Charles have been married for over 20 years, she is one step closer to being referred to as simply "The Queen."

The coronation of Charles and Camilla will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The grandkids of Camilla's former marriage, who have been kept out of the public eye, are anticipated to play a part in the wedding.