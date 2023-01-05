'Don't Make My Final Years a Misery', King Charles Pleaded With Sons William and Harry

Prince Harry in his autobiography Spare has detailed a heartbreaking moment in April 2021 after the Windsor Castle funeral of Prince Philip when King Charles pleaded with him and Prince William.

"Please, boys," Harry quoted his father. "Don't make my final years a misery." Relations between Harry and his family were already in turmoil.

Royal Rift

The two brothers haven't been eye-to-eye for quite some time now. Royal insiders believe they had a fall-out around Christmas 2018 when Harry told William that he wasn't doing enough to include Meghan in the royal family.

It's said that Harry felt William wasn't rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so. The matter was only resolved when Charles, their father, stepped in and asked William to make an effort, resulting in the Cambridges inviting the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them in Sandringham with the Queen.

But then royal watchers got their hands on a video of Prince William "seemingly ignoring Meghan" during the family's walk. Sources say William was concerned that relationship between his brother and Meghan had moved so quickly. And his well-intended brotherly advice just riled Harry who was hugely protective of Meghan. Harry took it as criticism and took it that William was not his well wisher.

Spare

Harry has detailed much of his life as a "spare" in his latest book recounting chapters on his childhood, schooling, his career as a royal and in the British army, as well as his relationship with his parents and brother and his life with Meghan through courtship, wedding and marriage to their own experience of parenthood.

The Duke of Sussex has shared how his father, now King Charles, told Princess Diana on the day of Harry's birth â€“ "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare â€“ my work is done." He has recounted intensely private scenes and conversations without flinching.