Queen Elizabeth, in her final months, had desperately tried to get Prince Harry and Charles on talking terms but to no avail. The now Duke of Sussex is said to have bombarded the late Queen with calls when she was put on light duties because of her deteriorating health.

Sources believe Her Majesty was unable and unwilling to deal with Harry's requests. But royal historian Robert Hardman claims the Queen adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her. He thinks she would have wanted Harry and Meghan Markle to reconcile with the royal family.

"I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that the family patch things up," Hardman, who wrote Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II, said.

Prince Harry Wanted Money

Reports say that when the Queen asked her son Charles why he was accepting emails and not phone calls from Harry, the now King is said to have replied "Because I am not a bank."

"The late Queen was always happy to speak with Harry but when he asked for money she said â€“ 'Why don't you speak to your father?'" an insider revealed. "Harry told her that Charles wasn't taking his calls anymore." The insider said Charles insisted that his son must email him instead.

After the so-called Megxit, Charles office said Prince Harry was bankrolled a substantial sum by his dad. In a tell-all on the Oprah Winfrey show, the 37-year-old revealed he was only able to step away from the royal family thanks to an inheritance from his late mother Princess Diana. But an audit by Charles' office Clarence House stated that his father have Harry and his brother Prince William a total of more than $6.25 million in the last financial year.

However, the Sussexes accused Clarence House of putting an unfair spin on the finances by conflating two different timelines. They became financially independent only after quitting royal duty to live in the United States; Harry and Meghan struck multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Harry Tried to Remain Close to the Queen

Prince Harry, despite the tension between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family, made an effort to remain close with his grandmother in the years leading up to her death.