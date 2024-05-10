Camila Giorgi: Italian Tennis Star Secretly Quits the Sport to Launch Career as Lingerie Model as WTA is Unable to Trace Her

Female tennis star Camila Giorgi, 32, has reportedly retired from tennis, with the Italian planning to focus on her career as a lingerie model. Giorgi has won four titles on the WTA circuit and notably reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in 2018. Her achievements culminated in a career-high world ranking of 26 in the same year.

She has earned a reputation as one of the hardest hitters in the women's game, while also gaining attention for her off-court modeling career and presence as a social media star. Giorgi boasts over 730,000 Instagram followers, often sharing racy photos showcasing a variety of lingerie and sportswear items for her fashion brand, Giomila.

From Tennis Court to Lingerie Model

Giorgi has been juggling her roles as a professional tennis player, model, and business owner. However, according to Marca, Giorgi will now shift her focus to the fashion industry after being listed as a "retired" player by the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

Giorgi has not officially announced her retirement, but she has not competed in nearly two months since her loss to Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open on March 23.

Reports suggest that the WTA has been unable to contact her during this time.

Also, according to the Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera, Giorgi has reportedly withdrawn from tennis' anti-doping program.

Giorgi attracted attention in 2018 with her remarks before facing Serena Williams in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, stating that she "doesn't follow tennis" when asked about the American tennis superstar.

In 2022, Giorgi was accused of using a fake Covid vaccination certificate to gain entry into the Australian Open, an allegation vehemently denied by her and her father.

Embarking on a New Career

Following allegations from Italian doctor Daniela Grillone, who was being investigated for reportedly providing fake Covid-19 vaccinations, it was claimed that Giorgi had not received the jab despite competing in the second round.

Proof of Covid vaccination was mandatory for entry into Australia, with Novak Djokovic being famously deported from the country that year after refusing vaccination.

Giorgi responded to the allegations by stating, "I did everything what they ask, the Australian government... Each year we are fine with that. Of course. I did all vaccination, yes."

Giorgi claimed that she had received one vaccination from Grillone and completed the remaining of her vaccination requirements with other medical professionals.

"The doctor has been investigate [sic], and she had troubles in this year with the law a few times," Giorgi said.

"I just did all my vaccination in different places. So the trouble is hers. Not me. So with that, I'm very calm."