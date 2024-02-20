Covid-19 Vaccine Shots Linked To Heart and Brain Conditions: Study

According to a study conducted on the Covid-19 vaccine, the shots from pharma giants including Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca have been associated with rare occurrences of heart, brain, and blood disorders.

The study, which included 99 million vaccinated people, was conducted by the researchers from the Global Vaccine Data Network in New Zealand.

Study Finds Upticks in 13 Medical Conditions

Participants from eight different countries were monitored for upticks in 13 medical conditions, as stated by Fox News. The study, published in the journal Vaccine, revealed that besides a slight increase in neurological issues, the vaccines were also associated with blood and heart-related medical conditions.

According to the outlet, rare instances of myocarditis, characterized by inflammation of the heart muscle, were detected following administration of the first, second, and third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's mRNA vaccines.

The study revealed that individuals who received a third dose of AstraZeneca's viral-vector shot experienced a 6.9-fold increased risk of pericarditis, an inflammation of the cardiac muscle. Additionally, those who received a first dose of Moderna's jab had a 1.7-fold increased risk, while a fourth dose resulted in a 2.6-fold increased risk.

Vaccine Increase Risk of Developing Guillain-Barre Syndrome

In a release, lead author Kristýna Faksová of the Department of Epidemiology Research, Statens Serum Institute, Copenhagen, Denmark, said, "The size of the population in this study increased the possibility of identifying rare potential vaccine safety signals. Single sites or regions are unlikely to have a large enough population to detect very rare signals."

According to Bloomberg, an elevated risk of a specific type of blood clot in the brain was associated with viral-vector shots like the one produced by the University of Oxford and distributed by AstraZeneca. Additionally, the study revealed a 2.5 times higher likelihood of developing Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder characterized by the immune system attacking the nerves, among individuals who received AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Furthermore, the researchers identified potential safety concerns regarding transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord, following viral-vector vaccines. They also noted instances of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, inflammation and swelling in both the brain and spinal cord, occurring after both viral-vector and mRNA vaccines.