California Mom Killed Sons by Drowning Them in Bathtub While Husband Was Away At Work, Gets Arrested

A California woman who drowned her children while her husband was away has been arrested by the police. According to reports, Courtney Williams, the mother-of-two allegedly drowned her two sons - one toddler and the other a baby in the bathtub at their home while her husband was away working.

The woman, 26, was arrested on Thursday after her husband called 911 at around 11:45am, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department. The incident came to light after William's husband returned home for lunch and found the his sons' bodies lying in the bathtub full of water and in an unresponsive state.

William even admitted to having hurt their children to her husband after he returned from work. Despite lifesaving measures, the boys could not be revived and both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Daily Mail.

Authorities who reached the family's ranch-style house in the Sunshine Avenue block 6100 arrested the killer mom on account of allegedly murdering her own children as seen on a video recorded by a neighbor. Williams was dressed in pink sweatpants with no shoes while being handcuffed.

Neighbors who witnessed the woman being arrested by the deputies described that Williams had 'no expression whatsoever' on her face, and no tears, according to a report published by ABC10.

A statement released by the Yuba County department also states that at that time, detectives believe the apparent drowning of the kids was "intentional." However, the release didn't mention any possible motive behind the killing.

As per reports, Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said, "The tragic loss of five-month-old Holden and his two-and-a-half-year-old brother Ronin reverberates throughout our department and into the community" and added, "there are no words to adequately describe the sadness we feel for the family at this time."

The investigation, police said, is in the very early stages and remains ongoing. A lawyer for Williams was not immediately available to contact for comment. However, it is unclear if the killer mother had been suffering from any mental illness.

