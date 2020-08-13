A video of a family in Santa Monica, California, getting upset and storming out of a restaurant without paying after being told their dog wasn't permitted to sit on top of the table is being widely circulated on social media.

The clip was originally shared on TikTok by user @ncobeerbelly along with a caption saying the family decided to leave without paying the $200 bill for the food and drinks they ordered because the server told them they can't have their dog on the table.

According to California state laws, pets are allowed in outdoor dining areas if they are on a leash and under control but "pet dogs are not allowed on chairs, benches, seats, or other fixtures."



"Absolutely crazy! They're dining and ditching. They're not paying for their food," the woman filming says as the family can be seen grabbing their belongings before leaving while the food they ordered remains untouched on the table. "I'm filming this because who dines and ditches in Montana in Santa Monica, full meal," the TikTok user says.

'We're Not Dining and Dashing, We Didn't Eat!'



As they're about to leave one of the family members, a woman, approaches one of the diners at the TikTok user's table and says, "We're not dining and dashing because we didn't f*cking eat, so mind your f*cking business next time!"

She is then pulled away by another family member as the TikTok user lets her know she's recording. This further aggravates the woman, who turns around and yells "Record me, Karen. F*ck you!" before flipping the middle finger as she walks away from the establishment.

"Karen? You're the Karen," the woman filming responds before her table erupts in laughter. The clip ends with one last shot of the food and drinks on the family's table. Watch the video below:

Family Files Harassment Complaint Against Restaurant

The family was later banned from the restaurant and the establishment reported the incident to the police. The family allegedly called the restaurant not long after and said they were filing a complaint against them for harassment.

Many commenters expressed their anger over the family's "disrespectful" behavior, especially in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "To dine and dash in the middle of a pandemic when [restaurants] are already struggling??" one person wrote.

"I'm baffled by the amount of people thinking it's okay to run out on a $100 tab no matter the scenario, they just wasted at least $100 worth of food," commented another while a separate user opined, "100% stealing from an already struggling restaurant."

