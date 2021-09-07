Tripwire Under Fire For Forcing John Gibson to Step Down For Supporting Texas Abortion Law

Following severe backlash over his support to the Texas Abortion Law, John Gibson has stepped down as the President of Tripwire Interactive. Earlier, Shipwright Studios, a co-development studio, announced that it was cancelling its existing contracts with Tripwire, effective immediately.

The Texas Abortion Law, dubbed Senate Bill 8, came into effect on September 1. The law not only bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which happens at six weeks, but also allows anyone to sue abortion providers who break the ban or anyone who aids or assists in the same. If the suit is won, the informer will get a bounty of $10,000.

Tripwire Apologizes For Gibson's Tweet, Appoints Alan Wilson as Interim CEO

Praising the controversial law, Gibson in a tweet had extended his support to the law which has been widely slammed. "Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don't get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer," he wrote.

The tweet left those in the gaming industry fuming with anger. "Yeah man, you can unfollow me now, thanks. SMH," tweeted Cliff Bleszinski creator of Gears of War. "Jesus fuck, man. really? you are all about this fucked texas bounty law that pushes us closer to some kind of Gilead dystopian religious state? really??? I mean what the fuck, man. seriously, how can anyone be proud of claiming dominion over a woman's personal freedoms?" commented God of War director Cory Barlog.

Following the backlash, Tripwire issued a statement announcing the stepping down of Gibson. The company claimed that Gibson's views do not reflect the company as a whole and that "his comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community."

"The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company," Tripwire wrote. "His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.

Internet Divided Over Gibson's Ouster

Even though there were several social media users who welcomed the ouster of Gibson from Tripwire, there were others who slammed the company for the same.

"Even though I can totally understand why Tripwire has made John Gibson step down (from a business standpoint), it is very sad to see. John played a huge role in Killing Floor's success. To have it all taken away over a personal opinion is extremely disappointing," tweeted a user.

"Mozilla forced @BrendanEich out for believing marriage is between a man and a woman. Tripwire forced John Gibson out for believing the unborn have rights. In the "name" of "progress". Inside every "tolerant", "open-minded" liberal is a totalitarian screaming to get out," tweeted another.

"You know society is broken when the people who defend unborn babies are punished and the people who cheer for their death are rewarded," opined another user.