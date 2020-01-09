Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declared yesterday that the two had decided to "step back" from being working royals to pursue economic independence and live in both the United Kingdom and North America. The fallout has already begun, with Queen Elizabeth reportedly "disappointed" and "hurt" by the announcement, as previously covered by The International Business Times. Now, a former chef to the late Princess Diana is claiming on Twitter that the princess would be deeply "disappointed" as well in her younger son's decision to quit the royal family.

"People saying Princess Diana would be proud don't know Princess Diana," tweeted Darren McGrady, a personal chef to Diana who worked with the royals for 15 years (via The New York Post).

"She would have been furious that Harry had been so manipulated," McGrady added, completing his message with the hashtag "#SadDay."

"Meghan never wanted to be Royal. Meghan wanted to be famous," he wrote. "Meghan is famous! It's all about Meghan!"

McGrady also claimed that Meghan was able to "manipulate" Harry due to a character flaw that Princess Diana noticed

Moreover, it spookily seems as if Princess Diana nearly predicted something like this would happen to her son.

"I remember Princess Diana in the kitchen at Kensington Palace talking about 'her boys,'" the longtime royal chef added.

"'William is deep like his father. Harry is an airhead like me,'" he said she claimed.

"I guess she nailed it," he concluded.

Like the queen, Prince William is also reportedly "incandescent with rage" about Harry's decision to quit the royal family, especially since he and Meghan only gave Buckingham Palace ten minutes' notice before posting the message to Instagram (via The Sun).

Lastly, the royal chef that Princess Diana would be most disappointed that her son defied the Queen

The last critique that McGrady had for the redheaded prince was concerning the reports that Harry had openly "defied" the Queen in making the announcement. According to The Sun, Queen Elizabeth gave her grandson "crystal-clear" orders not to make any statements before coordinating with Buckingham Palace.

Nevertheless, Harry and Meghan decided to publish their plans on Instagram after worrying that The Sun was breaking the story of their departure.

The fact that Harry disobeyed the Queen is something that McGrady said would deeply anger Princess Diana.

"Even in her darkest hour Princess Diana respected The Queen," he wrote. "She would have been so mad with Harry right now."