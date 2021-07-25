BTS to Perform on BBC Radio 1: Date, Time, Live Stream Details, and More

BTS members -- RM, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, V, Jimin, and J-Hope are gearing up for their debut performance on BBC Radio 1 this week. The young Korean heartthrobs will appear on the popular radio station's popular segment called Live Lounge on Tuesday, July 27, at 8 pm KST (12 pm BST/ 7 am EST).

BTS Army and other K-pop fans from across the globe can look forward to the thrilling performances of this world-famous seven-member boy band group during the show. The radio station recently announced that the young Korean singers will perform their popular English songs, Dynamite and Permission to Dance.

Here is everything to know about BTS special Live Lounge on BBC Radio 1

Performances: Apart from their songs, the K-pop idols will be performing a special cover during their appearance on Live Lounge. The cover will be the 1997 hit song I'll Be Missing You by Puff Daddy and Faith Evan. The next day, the BTS members will also appear in the BBC One TV program called BTS @Radio1. It will be hosted by Adele Roberts.

It will be a 30-minute-long documentary that will explore the BTS members' sensational rise to fame as the 21st century's pop icons. The show will also include a special interview of the young Korean heartthrobs during which they will share their plans with the show host.

"Seven-member K-pop stars BTS perform in the world-famous Live Lounge. Adele Roberts catches up with the band ahead of their performance, recollecting their first ever Radio 1 play which led to a visit to Seoul" the synopsis of the program, BTS @ Radio 1 read.

Live Stream Details: BTS Army and other K-pop fans can watch the Live Lounge debut performance of this seven-member boy band live online on the official website and the official YouTube page. The program will be available on BBC Sounds app and BBC Radio 1. Meanwhile, BBC iPlayer and BBC 1 will feature the interview of these young Korean singers with Roberts.

Watch the performance of BTS on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge online here Tuesday, July 27, at 8 pm KST.