BTS member Jimin's Unwashed Costume Goes for Bidding; Leaves Army Angry and Fuming

The BTS Army is not happy after learning that Jimin's outfits were being sold on auction unwashed. His costume that he wore for Gyeongbokgung Palace performance on The Tonight Show is going under a hammer on Thursday, 22 April.

The Costume Designed by Kim Rieul Goes for Bidding

A representative from Myart Auction has confirmed that it purchased from designer Kim Rieul, who was unwilling to auction his products but agreed later. "It was left unwashed after the performance and will be sold with Jimin's body odor intact," the company is quoted as saying by The Korean Times.

Apart from the BTS member's costume, over 50 other producers are going for bidding on the Seoul-based company.

Opening Price of Jimin's Hanbok

Jimin had spored a hanbok for his performance on The Tonight Show which was held in September in NBC's BTS Week. The opening price of the costume is $4,480. Undoubtedly, it will be sold for a record price considering the massive craze around the BTS member.

It may be recalled that the costumes that the BTS sported for their 'Dynamite' music video were sold for an astonishing $162,500 USD at a Grammy's benefit auction. It means each pastel costume was sold for over $23,000 USD.

Although the Army welcome the auctioning of Jimin's outfit, the fans of the Bangtan boys were upset after realising that it was being sold unwashed. Many have questioned the logic behind selling unwashed cloth during the pandemic. Some are wondering whether the BTS member is aware of it.

Check out the fans' reaction:

Tiaᴮᴱ∞⁷ is now #BTSxMcDonalds : Yo, Myart Auction and Hanbok company, we ain't crazy sasaengs! We don't do shit like that! Fix that asap! That won't give ya extra money! Why would ya put an unwashed costume? During a pandemic? #BTSARMY

ryoziche: They are disappointing. I hope bighit does not engage with them ever again.

134340 miles from sanity⁷: Yikes. Incredibly invasive to auction the clothes without washing it. This is the type of thing that promotes toxic fan culture like sasaeng behavior.

ᴮᴱJimindipity⁷BTS PAVED THE WAY: Why would they advertise it like that??? That's so invasive and disrespectful. Omg imagine how jimin will feel when he sees this......I'm not normally a violent person but things like this make me question my stance on the matter

Sav⁷ (semi ia): Thank you for the amazing opportunity for an auction but we as a fandom don't condemn or allow invasive aspects such buying "unwashed clothes". It's very invasive on the artist themselves and I'm not even sure if the artist is aware of how their clothes are auctioned

Dita ᴮᴱ⁷: Why? What was the reason? this is highly unethical, and does the artist even aware that the clothes is being auctioned in that condition?

min suga ♡ ⁷ KTH1: the designer hadn't washed it and he thought we'd be grateful about that Skull we aren't some crazy sasaengs who would encourage selling stuff with their body fluids and i know u didn't ask jimin nor bh for consent so u better get it washed or we'll mass email bh Skull

Sav⁷ (semi ia) @minimonistudios: Thank you for the amazing opportunity for an auction but we as a fandom don't condemn or allow invasive aspects such buying "unwashed clothes". It's very invasive on the artist themselves and I'm not even sure if the artist is aware of how their clothes are auctioned

kattenliefhebber: Does Jimin know this?

Is it desirable if someone auction off your unwashed clothes without your knowledge? I don't think so. What will the proceeds of this auction be used for? And what does this have to do with preserving Korean traditions?