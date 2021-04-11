BTS BANG BANG CON 2021 Concert: Here is All You Need to Know About April 17 Online Concert

South Korea's top KPop band BTS has announced its online concert BANG BANG CON 2021. The group took to twitter to announce details about its online concert for the year 2021. BTS held two online concerts in 2020 under the title BANG BANG CON and both the shows were a massive hit. Thus ARMY is awaiting more details on this year's first online concert of BTS.

This year's concert is planned for April 17. The concert will start at 3 PM KST. BTS made an announcement on its official social media handle, "Knock knock, is this ARMY's room?" The group used hashtags "BANG BANG CON 21," "It's already been a year," "Just like April of last year," to its post. BTS also teased that ARMY can enjoy the BTS concert from their room. The show will be available on septet's official YouTube channel BANGTANTV.

BTS Third Online Concert

BTS then took to Instagram and made an announcement on social media in nine posts. Details of the show including tickets and line ups are likely to be announced in the next week. Thus BTS is all set to impress fans with their third online concert.

BTS held its first online Bang Bang Con in April. BTS had organized special viewing for their fans for two days. The team had streamed footage from their past eight concerts. This concert was held without tickets and was available on YouTube foe free.

Massive reaction to this concert led BTS announce another live concert in June 2020. The show was titled Bang Bang Con: The Live and the band performed live. This show was ticketed and reports claimed that the KPop group earned $20 million in sales. The 90-minute pay-per-view concert was held on June 14, 2020, a day after BTS celebrated its seventh anniversary.

BTS is currently gearing up to release the Japanese compilation titled BTS in June. They have recently released a single Film Out which is doing well on all charts. This single is expected to appear in the Hot 100 chart, next week. The group also has collaborated with Japanese pop band Back Number. The track will be included on BTS' next Japanese album.